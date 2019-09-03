New 3 From Hell Teaser Hints at Baby’s Terror

The upcoming 3 From Hell will continue the Firefly family’s reign of terror, with Baby being one of the more disturbing siblings, leaving fans of the franchise to wonder what sorts of chaos and carnage she will cause. The first film in the trilogy, House of 1000 Corpses, saw Baby using her charms to entice a group of weary travelers into her home, only to subject them to violent and heinous acts, with The Devil’s Rejects similarly showing how she can prey upon men’s romantic intentions to exploit them to gruesome results. Check out a new teaser for 3 From Hell below, highlighting Baby’s sadistic tendencies.

The film’s synopsis reads, “First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil’s Rejects. Now, from writer/director Rob Zombie comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in history… 3 From Hell.”

In honor of the film’s uncompromising depictions of violence, 3 From Hell will also earn an unconventional release strategy. Rather than merely opening in theaters, 3 From Hell will be screened over the course of three nights, with each evening offering a different experience.

On September 16th, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). On September 17th, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. On September 18th, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including 3 From Hell and The Devil’s Rejects.

“This event is a long time coming,” Zombie shared. “The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness. This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!”

Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig all return to the film to reprise their roles as Baby, Otis, and Captain Spaulding, respectively. Previously announced 3 From Hell supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

