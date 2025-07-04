Original Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Hoping to Return for Reboot to Correct Their “Unjust” Sendoff

One Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is eager to return for the forthcoming reboot. Especially after how their character was written off the original series. Spearheading the upcoming reboot are Oscar-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who returns as Buffy. They’ll be joined by writing duo Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and Gail Berman, who worked on the original series and will serve as an executive producer. While Joss Whedon created the original series, he is not involved in the reboot. And nor are most of the original cast, though at least one of them wants to be.

In a recent interview with IGN, Charisma Carpenter briefly discussed her time on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Cordelia, and her hopes for the upcoming reboot. While it remains to be seen what characters return alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy Summer for the reboot, Carpenter hopes to see Cordelia make a poetic return following her character’s fate on the spinoff series, Angel.

“I am so excited for fans, and I know it will be fantastic because of who’s involved,” Charisma Carpenter told the outlet regarding the reboot. “To see this actually happen for the fans makes me thrilled. I am so hopeful to be included, for Cordelia to be a part of this new iteration.”

Carpenter starred as Cordelia for three seasons on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, serving as one of the mainstays of the Scooby Gang. Her character was then brought over to help headline the spinoff series, Angel, where she starred alongside David Boreanaz before her character was unfortunately killed off following a controversial storyline. This isn’t the first time Carpenter has shared her interest in reprising her role as Cordelia. Back in March, Carpenter expressed hope to be involved with the reboot in a substantive way. Noting that her character’s return would be “poetic” following her unfortunate and unfair death on Angel.

While Gellar did say the reboot could very well bring back dead characters for the reboot, it’s unclear where Cordelia falls on that matter as she died on Angel and not Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“My dream is to bring back everyone who has died,” Sarah Michelle Gellar said during a recent appearance at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival. “But space will have to be made for new stories as well.”

This suggests that, while there may be some characters brought back to life for the reboot, the creative team is trying to be mindful about how — and who — they ultimately bring back to ensure it serves the story.

The upcoming reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will see newcomer Ryan Kiera Armstrong take over as the new Slayer, who will fight alongside Buffy. While details regarding the reboot are sparse, it’s expected to pick up following the events of the original show’s finale. The original series ended with Buffy ending the concept of a single Slayer by activating the powers of potential slayers. As of now, no further returning cast members have been announced other than Gellar’s Buffy Summers.

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, along with its spinoff series, Angel, are currently available to stream on Hulu. It is currently unknown when the reboot will go into production, or when it’ll make its debut on Hulu.