7 Movies to Watch After Terrifier 3

Art The Clown is number one at the box office but if Terrifier 3 didn’t have enough blood and gore to satiate you, there are more than a few movie options to follow in the slasher’s footsteps. To avoid “cheating” in this list, we are going to assume that our readers looking for additional movies have already seen Terrifier 1 and Terrifier 2, so those will not be a part of the breakdown. Luckily, there are more than a few movies that happily fit the bill of not just presenting quite gory details but also blending horror and comedy in a way that many fans might not see coming.

7.) Dead Alive

Streaming: Amazon Video, Apple TV (Paid)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peter Jackson’s pre-Lord of The Rings horror movie, Dead Alive is well worth your time, Terrifier fan or otherwise. The 1990 film follows protagonist Stewart McAlden attempting to take care of his ailing mother while encountering a “unique” monkey that is spreading the zombie curse like a plague. What makes Dead Alive so appealing is that it is fit to burst with “zany” violence that might rival Art The Clown. The movie might not feature a killer clown but the zombie-focused story from Jackson is one that that definitely inhabits the spirit of Art.

6.) All Hallow’s Eve

Streaming: The Roku Channel, Tubi

Remember how I previously mentioned that I wouldn’t be including Terrifiers 1 and 2 into the list? Well, this technically doesn’t fall under that umbrella. All Hallows Eve was written and directed by Damien Leone, Art The Clown’s creator, and includes the original short story that introduced the killer clown. The anthology also includes some other creepy tales that have the same “feel” as Terrifier and are well worth watching this Halloween series, if you can take the blood and gore in them that is.

5.) Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Streaming: Freevee

While Killer Klowns From Outer Space doesn’t have the same amount of blood and viscera that Art The Clown shares on a regular basis, it has its fair share of slasher clowns that refrain from talking their victims to death. Much like Art, the space-faring killers find themselves dispatching their pretty while simultaneously pantomiming many of their actions. Thanks to Art’s supernatural origin story, it’s pretty safe to say that the latest slasher villain isn’t an alien, but were he somehow related to the Killer Klowns, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch.

4.) Stitches

Streaming: Tubi, Plex

There has never quite been a killer clown like Stitches, and while this slasher isn’t as brutal as Art, he is perhaps far more theatrical as he blends more of his clownish antics into his quest for revenge. Also unlike Art, Stitches is more than willing to talk to his victims before he dispatches them, returning from the grave due to an unfortunate accident involving a kitchen knife. Like the Terrifier series, Stitches was a horror movie made on a far lesser budget than many of its horror counterparts and leans more into the hilarious than the horrific. Luckily, the movie also has some quite clever use of special effects when the titular character unleashes his unique brand of violence on the world.

3.) House of 1000 Corpses

Lions Gate

Streaming: The Roku Channel, Shudder, Tubi

Rob Zombie has plenty of gruesome horror movies to choose from, whether it be his two Halloween entries, The Devil’s Rejects, or even still, his lesser-known film, 31, which is all about killer clowns. However, when it comes to the best movie that captures that same Art spirit, look no further than House of 1000 Corpses. First releasing in 2003, the movie follows a band of unsuspecting college students who are unfortunate enough to have a run-in with the Firefly family. Captain Spaulding, the film’s resident killer clown, remains one of the best examples of this moniker as he gets a ghoulish glee from his work in the opening scene. Zombie is able to blend the gruesome with some truly hilarious moments in a way that only the horror director can, feeling almost like a predecessor to Art’s antics.

2.) Evil Dead 2

Streaming: Shudder, AMC+

You may be wondering why we are putting an entry so high on the list that has no clowns to speak of. Well, Ash Williams is the clown of the movie and while he never wears face paint or hunts down teenagers, the Evil Dead star sees his fair share of blood. What Bruce Campbell’s character also does is bring a wild level of pantomiming into the role, pulling off physically intense scenes that are still hurting the actor to this day. Trust us, even without a killer clown, this one is well worth your time as it has all the trappings of what make Terrifier work so well. Speaking of which…

1.) Hatchet

In breaking down this list, there was one clear entry as to a series of films that would give Art The Clown a run for his money in the gore department, creating murders so ridiculous that they are almost comical. Enter Adam Green’s Hatchet franchise, which was first released in 2007. There have been four Hatchet movies to date and while its main slasher Victor Crowley is no clown, his kill scenes might cause Art to blush. We have to imagine that in some other reality, the Hatchet series would have spread in popularity like wildfire as the Terrifier series has because it certainly has many of the same aspects. While Victor, played by Friday The 13th’s Kane Hodder, might not have the same level of ghoulish glee as Art, he certainly appears to enjoy his work all the same.