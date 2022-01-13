Iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street House Sells for Nearly $3 Million

Nearly as memorable as Freddy Krueger or Nancy Thompson, another iconic element of the original A Nightmare on Elm Street is the Thompson residence, with the real-life location recently being sold for $2.98 million. The Los Angeles home has been a mecca for horror fans, as its location in an easily accessible neighborhood would often allow tourists to drop by the abode, especially in the years it sported a bright-red door like audiences saw in the original film. The house was originally listed last fall for an asking price of $3.25 million, and while this sale is lower than that price, Realtor.com notes that this was still 98% more costly than nearby residences.

For those who might not have been aware of the house’s horror history, Realtor.com describes the property as “a beautiful Dutch Colonial with a modern twist. The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-story main house has stunning walnut floors weaving through archways and past bright windows. Highlights include an open, retro-modern kitchen, beautiful built-ins, a grand primary suite, bathrooms en suite to every bedroom, separate laundry room, and multiple work-from-home options. Patios, terraces, picture windows, and countless French doors, maximize the use of the gorgeous grounds. Blue pool, green grass and fragrant citrus trees draw you out and make this an effortless example of the best of indoor-outdoor Southern California living. The detached guest house is charm personified with its own pergola-covered patio, kitchen, and an additional designer-done bathroom. This elegant traditional was reimagined by an English designer in the mid-2000s, lovingly lived in by the current owner, and a location for some of Hollywood’s favorite films, commercials, and print.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

More recently, audiences might recognize the interiors of the guest house, as it was featured as the location of Bo Burnham’s Inside.

The recognizable home appeared in a number of A Nightmare on Elm Street installments, though, despite being in the title, the events of each film didn’t always directly connect with the residence. The last entry in the series came in 2010, which served as a reboot of the original storyline, which saw Jackie Earl Haley taking on the role of Freddy Krueger that Robert Englund had made famous over the course of eight films.

There are currently no confirmed plans for when audiences can expect a new installment in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.