A Quiet Place: Day One Director Addresses Fan-Favorite Character’s Status in Part II

Audiences first met a mysterious character played by Djimon Hounsou in 2021’s A Quiet Place Part II, with Hounsou returning to the franchise for A Quiet Place: Day One. This appearance by the character, who audiences learned was named Henri, sparked speculation among audiences about whether this meant that figures from Day One could have secretly been involved in the events of Part II, though director Michael Sarnoski doesn’t think that would be the case. The director didn’t, however, rule out the notion entirely, even joking that a future special edition of Part II could confirm such connections.

WARNING: Spoilers below for A Quiet Place: Day One

In addition to Joseph Quinn’s Eric surviving the events of Day One, he’s also joined by cat Frodo, as they managed to board a boat to get out of New York City, with Henri lending him some assistance. Part II takes place roughly 18 months after the events of Day One, but Sarnoski doesn’t picture Eric and Frodo living in the same community as Henri.

When asked by CinemaBlend if he imagined Eric living in the community that aids the Abbott family in Part II, he admitted, “I mean, probably not. But the way that I imagined it was that it’s not like we meet every single person on the island. We get a pretty quick glimpse into that society there. I don’t think Joe Quinn is secretly in there.”

He then joked, “Maybe when we do the George Lucas kind of re-release, we’ll just CG a little Joe Quinn just kind of standing in the background. But no. I mean, maybe? Who knows? Maybe there is a cat. Let’s say if you see a cat anywhere on that island, that was intended to be Frodo all along.”

As it currently stands, the only significant connection between Day One and Part II is the character of Henri and, of course, the otherworldly monsters that hunt by sound. With A Quiet Place Part III on the way, it’s unclear if that sequel will establish any further connections to Day One or if the prequel will instead establish the formula that the franchise will continue with a number of spinoff or standalone adventures.

A Quiet Place: Day One is in theaters now. A Quiet Place Part III is expected sometime in 2025.

