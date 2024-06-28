A Quiet Place Preview Night Box Office Sets New Series Record

A Quiet Place: Day One set a new franchise box office record for its preview night. The Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn thriller saw more than $5 million on Thursday. That would be the series best with some estimates going all the way up to $6 million. Michael Sarnoski's first entry into the A Quiet Place series seems to be going well in the initial stages. First reactions were positive and these box office numbers seem to be bearing it out. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, A Quiet Place: Day One sits at 86% freshness. While that number is lagging slightly behind the first two movies, those premiered in a very different media environment than the one we exist in now. This weekend will be a weird one to handicap for projections.

One massive hurdle stands in the way of A Quiet Place: Day One shattering the existing records for the franchise: Inside Out 2. Pixar and Disney's juggernaut will likely claim the top spot again and will likely cross over $1 billion this weekend. In addition, the animated feature will likely be the first film since Oppenheimer and Barbie to cross that wild number. A lot of viewers will be heaing to theaters to check out what Joy and company are doing. The good thing for A Quiet Place: Day One is that horror audiences are likely to make a trip out to see what the buzz is about. $50 million is the record for this series, $40 is looking a little bit more realistic this time around.

How Good Is A Quiet Place: Day One?

(Photo: A Quiet Place: Day One is going over well on Rotten Tomatoes. - Paramount Pictures)

As people are headed out to see A Quiet Place: Day One this weekend, some might be wondering how this entry stacks up to the first two movies. ComicBook's Kofi Outlaw thinks A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II are both better. In his review he explains how some of the reveals about this larger world didn't land for him. However, there's nothing lacking in Nyong'o's performance and that cat is an absolute star. The personal drama at the heart of A Quiet Place: Day One is what movie fans will be most invested in from the moment the film starts. So, if you came for all out carnage for almost two hours, you might be a little bit disappointed. Here's a quick read of the movie from our resident critic.

Outlaw explained, "A Quiet Place: Day One now attempts to move the franchise focus beyond the Abbott Family while advertising big reveals about the larger franchise storyline and the beginnings of the alien invasion of the "Death Angel" monsters. Unfortunately, the prequel's biggest revelation is that this franchise is being approached as more of an anthology than as a shared universe of interconnected stories – and as a standalone chapter, it's hard to see Day One as a compelling horror movie, rather than a well-acted character drama."

Will you be watching A Quiet Place: Day One this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!