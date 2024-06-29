A Quiet Place: Day One Box Office Shrieks to Series-Best Opening

A Quiet Place: Day One is looking at a franchise-best start at the box office. This weekend, the newest A Quiet Place installment is projected to bring home about $53 million. Before this week, the prequel starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn was tabbed at $40 million. Clearly, audiences are not tired of this franchise just yet. Also, it has to be said that Inside Out 2 and Bad Boys: Ride or Die also really opened the floodgates for theaters this summer. Some estimations of A Quiet Place: Day One's potential have the movie possibly hitting $55 million. That would be an absolute victory for Paramount and franchise creator John Krasinski.

A lot of credit is due for Nyong'o and Quinn, but Krasinski also deserves some praise too. Who would have thought his little franchise that could would prove doubters wrong with this third entry. He called in Michael Sarnoski to helm this entry. Speaking to ComicBook, the director shared what advice the Quiet Place architect had for him when they started working on Day One.

"Yeah, I think it was just a lot of conversations. A lot of back and forth. He presented an idea of 'Hey, we want to do a New York, Day One movie.' And then, he really gave me the freedom to be like, 'What does that mean for you? How could that be a Michael movie?' He didn't want to force me to try and emulate the past movies," Sarnoski explained. "So, I just had to think about what kind of characters I wanted to explore. How I wanted to see this world. Then, we had a lot of back and forth about the little things we can do to sort of suggest things about the other movies. And, see some characters. But, it always had to feel in service to Sam's journey and her core emotional story."

A Quiet Place: Day One's Stars Really Shine

(Photo: Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong'o run from audibly-enhanced aliens. - Paramount)

A Quiet Place: Day One leans heavily on Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn as a duo. ComicBook caught up with them to discuss making this blockbuster. One defining characteristic of this franchise is the eerie sense of quiet punctuated by loud abrasive noise. Both actors would reflect on selling moments without dialogue and how different that can be from other roles they've taken on in the past. A Quiet Place: Day One seems to have been transformative for a lot of the people involved.

"That was a very interesting spot to be in, where the dialogue was very effective, and kind of punched through a lot of subtext," Quinn said during our conversation. "It was very communicative in a way that was urgent, I guess, because the only reason you're going to talk in an environment like this, which is perilous if you make any noise, is when it's absolutely urgent. The rest was up to us to kind of fill that in."

