A Quiet Place: Part II Trailer Released Online

2020 is wasting no time delivering new trailers and all new footage from this year’s crop of movies and some of our most highly anticipated blockbusters. Marking the first official movie trailer to be released in the new year, the official trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has arrived online from Paramount Pictures and director John Krasinski. Revealing an extended look at what is in store for the characters from the 2018 film after the events of the first movie concluded, you can watch the full trailer for A Quiet Place Part II in the player above!

The first chapter of A Quiet Place ended with Krasinski’s character sacrificing himself to save his family, while his wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt) discovered the secret of how to kill the vicious sound-sensing monsters that have destroyed the world. Now, it’s up to Evelyn to lead her brood out into the world, armed with the fragile secret that could turn the tide in this dystopian world.

The first photo for A Quiet Place Part II showed the Abbott family out in the world and on the move – with the first teaser poster for the sequel hinting the ominous dangers that are waiting in that bigger world view. Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for A Quiet Place Part II echoed one of the opening scenes from the first film, with the surviving member of the Abbott family walking barefoot along the trail of sand, trying to avoid any monsters. That task is exponentially harder now, thanks to the fact that Evelyn gave birth to a newborn during A Quiet Place‘s climatic act. That change has definitely upped the stakes for terror and suspense in A Quiet Place Part II.

The synopsis for the sequel reads: “The Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.“

A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski and exective producced by Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus. The film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Krasinski, and is based on characters created by Bryan Woods and scott Beck. The sequel once again stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe with franchise newcomers Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou joining the fray.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released on March 20, 2020.