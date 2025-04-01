This Cancelled Netflix Horror Series Should Be on Season 4 By Now

Remember Archive 81? That mind-bending, time-looping, analog-horror show that had us clinging to our VHS tapes and looking twice at static? Yeah, that one. Netflix canceled the series after one season despite solid viewership, cult buzz, and a wickedly addictive mystery. I’m still salty, and you should be too. In honor of what should have been its Season 4 premiere, let’s take a moment to celebrate this underrated gem and dig into why Archive 81 should be at least four seasons deep by now, instead of gathering digital cobwebs in the streaming graveyard alongside other Netflix shows that ended before they should have like The OA and Santa Clarita Diet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Premise Was Peak Creepy

Archive 81. Mamoudou Athie as Dan Turner in episode 103 of Archive 81. Cr. Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix © 2021

For the uninitiated: Archive 81 follows Dan (played brilliantly by Mamoudou Athie), an archivist hired to restore damaged videotapes from a mysterious building fire in the ’90s. Naturally, the tapes reveal more than just water damage. They uncover a woman named Melody (Dina Shihabi) who is investigating a creepy cult and vanished under strange circumstances.

There’s interdimensional stuff, found footage, cursed architecture, a reality-bending corporation, and not to mention a demon named Kaelego. The tone is equal parts dread and curiosity and the atmosphere is uneasy in all the right ways. By the finale, the show had pulled off a pretty slick twist and set up one hell of a layout for season 2. And then, of course, Netflix left us hanging.

Archive 81 was Actually… Popular

Archive 81. Dina Shihabi as Melody Pendras in episode 101 of Archive 81. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Let’s start with the receipts. Archive 81 premiered in January 2022 and quickly shot to No. 1 on Netflix’s U.S. charts. The series even cracked Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 for streaming originals. Not an easy feat, especially for a slow-burn horror show with no major franchise backing and no big-name leads. Just a great story, slick production, and serious eerie energy.

So when Netflix pulled the plug just two months after release, fans were left blinking in static. Why axe a show that performed well? It wasn’t perfect — few debuts are — but it had the bones of a long-running hit. Horror with brains. Mystery with momentum. Sci-fi with soul. Netflix said nothing beyond their usual cryptic silence, a classic move by the streamer.

Archive 81 had the Range

netflix

All told, Archive 81 was ambitious. The show played with time, memory, and trauma. It gave us parallel narratives that actually paid off. Aside from being “the girl in the tapes,” Melody had agency, drive, and a weirdly tender chemistry with Dan, despite existing in another timeline.

The production design of Archive 81 was also a standout from the start with the Visser apartment building setting the tone entirely. Every hallway dripped with tension, every detail designed to keep viewers on edge. The analog aesthetic, complete with grainy VHS visuals, felt authentic, not forced. It added to the immersion, grounding the supernatural in something tactile and familiar. And the sound design was equally effective: subtle, unsettling, and meant to be experienced with headphones.

For horror fans used to formulaic scares, Archive 81 offered something smarter. It favored slow-burn suspense over exhausted tricks. It challenged viewers to piece together the mystery rather than spoon-feeding the answers. Plus, Archive 81 respected the audience’s attention span. And in today’s content-saturated landscape, that alone made it stand out.

We Deserved Even More

Archive 81. Julia Chan as Anabelle Cho in episode 107 of Archive 81. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Let’s dream for a second. In a just world, Archive 81 would probably be in its fourth season by now. Dan and Melody would be navigating alternate realities, and Kaelego’s cult would be infiltrating new timelines. The Visser would have expanded into a multi-location supernatural mystery, maybe a museum haunted by analog relics, or library where time loops, or a mental hospital with echoes of Melody’s past.

The potential was endless. The showrunner, Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys), had the chops. The writers knew how to build tension. And the cast deserved better. Instead, we got closure via cancellation. Which, for horror fans, is worse than a demon on the screen.

A Cult Classic in the Making

Archive 81. Mamoudou Athie as Dan Turner in episode 102 of Archive 81. Cr. Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix © 2021

Here’s the silver lining: Archive 81 is slowly gaining cult status. More people are discovering it, getting sucked into the eerie world of the Visser, and asking the same question: “Why the hell did they cancel this?”

If Netflix ever wants to resurrect a series with unfinished business, this one deserves a comeback. Until then, we’ll keep recommending it to unsuspecting friends. We’ll rewatch it with a flashlight and a skeptical cat. And we’ll keep hoping some other network, studio, or cosmic force will bring it back.