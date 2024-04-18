Abigail: Kathryn Newton Reflects on Movie's Grossest Sequence, "My Career Is Just a Halloween Horror Nights Maze"

We talked to Kathryn Newton about having to walk through a "gelatin of some kind" in Abigail.

Many know Kathryn Newton best for playing Cassie Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she also has some big horror films under her belt. Newton previously starred in both Freaky and Lisa Frankenstein, and was also featured in Paranormal Activity 4 back in 2012. This weekend, you can catch her in Abigail, the new movie from Radio Silence, the directors behind the two previous Scream installments and Ready or Not. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Newton alongside her Abigail co-star, Dan Stevens, and she talked about the film's grossest sequence and made a pretty funny joke about her career.

"So I don't even know what it was," Newton shared when asked about having to walk through a pool of bodies in the film. "It was gelatin of some kind, like some kind of glycerin, right? And we had a screen test for it or test, and it felt like being in a slushie. Okay? And then the day of the shoot, there was so much more stuff in it that I could not move."

"I got in and it was like [imitaes being stuck], 'Not going anywhere, guys.' So it was like swimming through nothing, and genuinely, I felt like I was drowning. And then I had a wetsuit on because they didn't want me to get cold, but then I was sweating so much because it was so difficult, and all the stuff got inside of the wetsuit. It was everything you want as a horror person. Like, it would be the next level of a Halloween Horror Nights situation. Imagine that, volunteering. Basically, my career is just a Halloween Horror Nights maze."

You can check out our interview with Newton and Stevens at the top of the page.

What Is Abigail About?

You can read the official synopsis for Abigail here: "From Radio Silence -- the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022's Scream, and last year's Scream VI -- comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not)."

In addition to Newton and Stevens, Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.

The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent), and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island), and by Radio Silence's Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher.

Abigail is set to land in theaters on April 19th.