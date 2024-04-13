Andy Samberg and Abigail Directors Teaming Up for New Comedy Movie

Over the years, Andy Samberg has been involved in quite a few memorable projects, from Palm Springs to Brooklyn Nine-Nine to countless sketches on Saturday Night Live. As a new report reveals, he might soon be adding a collaboration with the directing duo Radio Silence to that list. On Friday, reports indicated that a new untitled comedy movie is in the works, which Samberg would produce and potentially star in. The film would be directed by Radio Silence, who have worked on Ready or Not, the Scream movies, and the forthcoming Abigail.

The movie, which would be written by Andrew Lanham, is being described as "a robot comedy." The film is currently courting offers from studios, with some reported to be in the seven-figure range.

What Is Abigail About?

Abigail centers around a group of would-be criminals who kidnap a 12-year-old ballerina and daughter of a powerful underworld figure. All they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl.

In addition to Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Abigail stars Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpireGaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lisa Frankenstien), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail. The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent), and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island), and by Radio Silence's Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher.

What Is Andy Samberg's New TV Show?

Digman! is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Samberg providing the voice of the protagonist, Rip Digman. The series stars Samberg, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Guz Khan, Dale Soules, Melissa Fumero, and Tim Meadows. Digman! is executive produced by Titmouse Studios, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina. Grant Gish serves as executive producer with Sachi Ezura as co-executive producer and Michael Stanger as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.

"Andy is a singular creative force with a vision to explore bold, genre-shifting, comedic storytelling," Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with him, The Lonely Island and CBS Studios on Digman! – the first series Andy has written and produced – to Comedy Central's robust animation line-up."

What do you think of Andy Samberg and Radio Silence teaming up for a new movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline