Adam Sandler to Star in Hubie Halloween for Netflix

Adam Sandler has been a huge star in the world of comedy dating back to his Saturday Night Live days, using his popularity on the sketch show to star in films like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and Big Daddy. Decades later, the actor is still a major star in the movie world, allowing him to secure a deal with Netflix to deliver multiple hilarious films directly to the streaming network. Sandler has delivered the network a number of different comedic perspectives, with his next endeavor being a Halloween-themed story which, based on the initial description, will be a more lighthearted take on the spookiest day of the year.

The Observer reports that his next film, Hubie Halloween, is expected to begin shooting this July. The outlet describes the film, “Good-natured but eccentric community volunteer Hubie Dubois (Sandler) finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.”

Steven Brill is slated to direct a script from Tim Herlihy.

While many of Sandler’s projects have been straightforward comedies, the actor has made various journeys into the world of drama. In 2000, Sandler had a brush with the genre world in Little Nicky, where he played the son of the Devil who was sent to earth to prevent his other two brothers from causing chaos.

Some of the actor’s biggest hits have been the films in the Hotel Transylvania series, in which he voices Dracula. Debuting in 2012, the series follows Dracula and his operation of a hotel that embraces all manner of monster, offering them a respite from the hazards of a world which fears their kind. The family-friendly animated adventure became a surprise hit, going on to earn $358 million worldwide.

Follow-up films were even more successful, as Hotel Transylvania 2 took in $475 million while Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation has earned the franchise’s best numbers, taking in $528 million. A fourth film has already scored a December 22, 2021 release date.

