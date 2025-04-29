Weapons: First Trailer for Horror Movie Starring Multiple MCU Stars Is Unsettling

Several of your favorite stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe take part in an unsettling trailer for Weapons. The horror thriller is directed by Zach Cregger, the mind behind 2022’s breakout movie Barbarian. Cregger is back to uproot a peaceful town when all but one child disappears from a classroom, leaving their teacher the prime suspect as parents rush for answers. Weapons stars MCU alums Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Benedict Wong, who play Thanos, Silver Surfer, and Wong, respectively. But instead of facing Mad Titans, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, or Marvel’s First Family, Weapons attacks your senses with a chilling trailer.

The trailer for Weapons begins with a local kid providing a voiceover. “This is a true story that happened in my town,” the kid says. A normal Wednesday begins like any other day, as we watch kids get off a bus and head into Maybrook Elementary School. But we quickly learn that today will be different. “Every other class had all their kids,” the child continues, “but Mrs. Gandy’s room was totally empty. And do you know why? Because the night before, at 2:17 in the morning, every kid woke up… got out of bed… walked downstairs… and into the dark. And they never came back.”

There’s something wrong in Maybrook. #WeaponsMovie – only in theaters August 8. pic.twitter.com/Jb8xd5xkfq — New Line Cinema (@newlinecinema) April 29, 2025

Julia Garner plays Mrs. Gandy, and Josh Brolin is a father wondering where his son Matthew has disappeared to. Brolin demands to know why this happened to only Mrs. Gandy’s classroom during some sort of town hall meeting. Benedict Wong appears to either be a counselor or the school principal. He gives Mrs. Gandy some friendly advice to keep her distance from the school.

One very chilling scene involves Mrs. Gandy walking into her dark classroom, where all the kids are seated with their heads down on their tables. One kid in the back slowly lifts his head and has a Joker-type face. Mrs. Gandy then wakes up in her bed screaming from the nightmare. Finally, the Weapons trailer ends with the young boy voiceover. “This is where the story really starts,” he says as we look at a suburban house opening its front door at nighttime.

Warner Bros. kicked off its promotion for Weapons with a viral marketing campaign that features a website dedicated to the fictional news outlet Maybrook News. The site breaks down the plot of the movie, making sure to leave plenty of mysteries to be uncovered once Weapons opens in theaters on August 8th.

“At 2:17am, Wednesday morning, a group of 3rd graders from our school in Ms. Gandy’s class, who had recently transferred after an incident at her previous school, voluntarily left their homes,” the site reads. “Authorities are baffled by the inexplicable disappearances, which has shaken the community to its core.” Another news article discusses how an underground prison was discovered in a rental home, which seems to imply that Weapons exists in the same universe as Cregger’s other movie, Barbarian.

Directed and written by Zach Cregger, Weapons stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.