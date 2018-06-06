‘The Addams Family’ First Image Released, All-Star Voice Cast Announced

The Addams Family is coming back to the big screen next year in the form of an animated movie, and MGM has set an all-star cast for the flick, including Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron.

This afternoon, Deadline revealed the first image of The Addams Family, which is set to arrive in theaters next October, along with the official cast list. Theron is set to play Morticia, while fellow Oscar-winner Allison Janney will play her arch-nemesis Margaux Needler. Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus), Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), and Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) have been cast as Grandmama, Wednesday, Pugsley, and Uncle Fester, respectively.

Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) had already been cast as Gomez ahead of this announcement.

Sausage Party director Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan are co-directing The Addams Family, with a script from Matt Lieberman. This new take is one of many adaptations of the classic Addams Family cartoons, including a Hanna-Barbera animated series in the ’70s, two live-action feature films in the early ’90s, and a recent Broadway production.

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new,” Vernon said in a statement. “With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation.”

“Conrad and Greg are masters of animation with the keen ability to create something both kids and their parents will enjoy for different reasons. Adding to that a world class caliber of talent with Oscar, Charlize, Chloë, Finn, Nick, Bette and Allison – we can’t wait to bring their fresh and modern take on The Addams Family to the worldwide audience,” said Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM Motion Pictures Group.

The Addams Family is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2019.