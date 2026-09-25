It’s Official, After Resident Evil Austin Abrams Is Officially a Horror Scream King (And He’s Not Done Yet)

Austin Abrams is the star of Zach Cregger’s new Resident Evil movie, confirming that he may be one of the best horror scream kings of the modern era. Abrams’ filmography is incredibly diverse despite him being only 30, appearing in tons of popular streaming projects for young adults and teens, including: Euphoria, Do Revenge, and Chemical Hearts. However, especially in recent years, Abrams has proven that he excels in an entirely different genre: horror.

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Austin Abrams was born on September 2, 1996, in Sarasota, Florida, and began taking acting lessons at a very young age. Abrams made his feature film debut in 2011’s Ticking Clock, starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Neal McDonough, and later made his TV debut in The Inbetweeners. Since then, Abrams’ career has grown as he landed larger and larger roles in more high-profile projects, with his career excelling even further when he joined The Walking Dead in its fifth season as Ron Anderson, beginning his explosion onto the horror scene.

Resident Evil Solidified Austin Abrams As A Modern Horror Scream King

While Abrams still appeared in projects like Euphoria after his The Walking Dead debut, his horror star path has continued to this year, where Resident Evil finally solidified the actor as a modern horror scream king. Shortly after the end of his run on The Walking Dead in 2016, Abrams starred in 2017’s Tragedy Girls, which follows two teen crime reporters who kidnap a serial killer before deciding to continue the killings themselves. Then, Abrams joined a major horror franchise for its first film adaptation: 2019’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. In it, Abrams plays a local bully who is killed by Harold, the iconic killer scarecrow from the original children’s book series.

After Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Abrams took a break from horror films, instead appearing in dramas, comedies, and coming-of-age stories. However, his horror comeback finally happened in 2025’s Weapons, the second horror feature directed by Zach Cregger. In it, Abrams plays James, a homeless young adult with a drug addiction who accidentally comes across information about the town’s missing children during his conflict with the police. Despite how many big stars were in Weapons, Abrams was one of the standout performances, with critics praising the actor’s comedic skills and physical acting.

Now, 2026’s Resident Evil has finally hit theaters, with the video game adaptation being the second collaboration between Abrams and Cregger. Abrams is the star of the film, playing a medical courier who is making a delivery in Raccoon City during the initial outbreak. Resident Evil has been met with rave reviews, with Abrams’ performance being a particular point of praise. After years of appearing in supporting roles, the film has proven that Abrams can be a horror leading man, finally earning him the scream king title.

Although he didn’t appear in Barbarian, Weapons and Resident Evil may be the start of an incredible partnership between Cregger and Abrams, and hopefully it will continue for years to come. Their partnership could be as iconic as the ones between Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, John Carpenter and Kurt Russell, and Wes Craven and Robert Englund, with both movies proving that Cregger knows exactly how to use Abrams’ talent to make some incredible horror films.

Abrams’ Next Horror Role, Whalefall, Is Only A Few Weeks Away

Many viewers are undoubtedly asking what’s next for Abrams, and luckily, his next horror film is only a few weeks away. Directed by Brian Duffield, Whalefall will hit theaters on October 16, 2026, with it starring Abrams as a diver who gets swallowed by a whale while searching for his father’s remains. While inside, he must fight for survival, with him only having an hour to escape before he runs out of oxygen.

Spontaneous and No One Will Save You have proven that Duffield can make some solid horror flicks, and combined with Abrams’ talent, Whalefall should continue this streak. Whalefall should also be exciting for Weapons fans, as Josh Brolin will play Abrams’ father in the movie, with the duo .

Outside of that, the future of Abrams’ horror career isn’t known. However, Resident Evil and Whalefall will make 2026 Abrams’ biggest year in horror yet, meaning that bright things may be coming in the future.