‘Eighth Grade’ Star Cast in Animated ‘Addams Family’ Movie

The upcoming animated adaptation of The Addams Family has just landed a major rising star.

Elsie Fisher has reportedly been cast in the upcoming MGM animated movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fisher will be voicing Parker Needler, the daughter of the film’s villain, Margaux Needler (Allison Janney).

Fisher is perhaps best known for her recent starring role in Eighth Grade, which has earned her a slew of critical acclaim. Outside of that, the actress is known for voicing Agnes in the first two Despicable Me movies, as well as appearances in Raising Hope and McFarland, USA.

The Addams Family will star Oscar Isaac as the family’s patriarch, Gomez, and Charlize Theron as Morticia. The cast will also include Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as the family’s grandmother.

The film will be co-directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, with a script from Matt Lieberman. This new take is one of many adaptations of the classic Addams Family cartoons, including a Hanna-Barbera animated series in the ’70s, two live-action feature films in the early ’90s, and a recent Broadway production.

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new,” Vernon said in a statement when the film’s prinicipal cast was announced. “With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation.”

“Conrad and Greg are masters of animation with the keen ability to create something both kids and their parents will enjoy for different reasons.” Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM Motion Pictures Group, added. “Adding to that a world class caliber of talent with Oscar, Charlize, Chloë, Finn, Nick, Bette and Allison – we can’t wait to bring their fresh and modern take on The Addams Family to the worldwide audience.”

The Addams Family is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2019.