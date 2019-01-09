Future of ‘Alien’ Film Franchise Still Uncertain Despite New Game Release

Fans of the Alien franchise are scrambling to learn any details about the series’ possible future, with the announcement of a new mobile game, Alien: Blackout, exciting fans that this was merely the first tease of bigger projects on the horizon. Unfortunately, one Fox exec confirms that the social media push for the game isn’t hinting at anything related to a new film nor a console video game.

“[The slogan] ReadWatchPlay is referring to individual entries for each one,” TQ Jefferson, vice president of external development at FoxNext, shared with Variety. “It’s exploring different elements of Amanda Ripley’s saga. Alien: Blackout is a standalone premium mobile game. It’s not promotional for any other component of the Alien franchise. The slogan is the rallying cry for the activity that is going to touch upon Amanda Ripley’s story in the immediate future.”

The last film in the series, 2017’s Alien: Covenant, earned a mixed response from fans, while the 2014 video game Alien: Isolation earned a much more positive response. He also confirmed that an Isolation sequel isn’t currently being developed.

Despite being one of the most famous franchises in science fiction, the Alien series has had a difficult decade. After the disappointments of the Alien vs. Predator films, the series got back to basics with Prometheus, which took place before the events of the 1979 original film. Ridley Scott returned to direct the film, which focused more on the horrors of artificial intelligence than on the iconic xenomorph.

While many praised the film for its reinvention of the saga, others were frustrated that it didn’t focus as strongly on the otherworldly monster.

Scott also directed Covenant, set between Prometheus and Alien, which featured the famous xenomorph much more prominently, while still exploring the artificial intelligence angle. Sadly, the film underperformed critically and financially, making another sequel seem less likely to happen.

Possibly the final nail in the coffin of the film franchise is Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s theatrical assets, which includes the Alien series. Understandably, Disney doesn’t seem like a studio that would rush to make a gruesome R-rated sci-fi thriller, potentially putting the franchise on hold indefinitely.

Jefferson also noted that, while the immediate response to the new game was less than positive, franchise fans still have a lot to look forward to.

“Once they hear more about the game they’ll realize that it is its own experience,” he confessed. “And that it’s as true to Alien as anything we ever made.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Alien franchise. Alien: Blackout will be available on January 24th.

