Alien: Romulus Digital and Physical Release Details Revealed

After making some massive waves at the box office, becoming the second-biggest theatrical hit in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus is preparing its journey home. On Thursday morning, Disney and 20th Century Studios announced the on-demand and physical home release dates for Alien: Romulus, along with the details about the special features that will accompany those releases.

Romulus will first be released on video on-demand platforms in just a couple of weeks. The film will hit digital retailers like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home on October 15th. Those holding out for a physical release will need to wait a bit longer, as Alien: Romulus is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 3rd. Pre-orders for both the digital and physical releases will be available here on Amazon.

In addition to the standard version of all three of those formats, the Romulus 4K Blu-ray will also be available as a limited edition steelbook. Those steelbook editions usually run a little higher than the standard 4K releases, but they tend to look a lot prettier on a shelf.

(Photo: Disney)

Here's the full rundown of the special features included on the Alien: Romulus home release:

Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus

The Director's Vision — Discover how one of today's greatest horror directors, Fede Alvarez, collaborated with master filmmaker Ridley Scott to craft a new, heart-pounding chapter in the Alien franchise.

— Discover how one of today's greatest horror directors, Fede Alvarez, collaborated with master filmmaker Ridley Scott to craft a new, heart-pounding chapter in the Alien franchise. Creating the Story — Learn what inspired the story of Alien: Romulus and see the many Easter eggs from previous Alien installments that you may have missed.

— Learn what inspired the story of Alien: Romulus and see the many Easter eggs from previous Alien installments that you may have missed. Casting the Faces — Meet the stars of Alien: Romulus as they take us inside the hearts and minds of their characters. Explore the parallels between Rain and the iconic franchise heroine, Ripley, and learn how filmmakers brought back a face from the past.

— Meet the stars of Alien: Romulus as they take us inside the hearts and minds of their characters. Explore the parallels between Rain and the iconic franchise heroine, Ripley, and learn how filmmakers brought back a face from the past. Constructing the World — Explore the massive, practical sets of Alien: Romulus that hearken back to the futuristic style established in the '80s and get up close and personal with a hoard of practically built facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs.

— Explore the massive, practical sets of Alien: Romulus that hearken back to the futuristic style established in the '80s and get up close and personal with a hoard of practically built facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs. Inside the Xenomorph Showdown — Experience the film's climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.

— Experience the film's climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together. Alien: A Conversation — A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.

— A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release. Alternate/Extended Scenes — Check out scenes that didn't make the final cut.



Even with the home release on the horizon, you can still catch Alien: Romulus in theaters.