New Alien: Earth Teaser Confirms More Monsters Than We Ever Imagined

In 1979’s Alien, the crew of the Nostromo was stalked and hunted by the now-iconic xenomorph, while each entry in the film franchise has amplified the terror in thrilling ways. Throughout the saga, new chapters would feature larger quantities of creature, or would display all-new variations of the otherworldly beast. While previous teasers for the upcoming Alien: Earth TV series from Noah Hawley hinted at fresh evolutions of the monster, the latest teaser confirms that fans can expect five variations of the frightening animal. You can check out the latest teaser for Alien: Earth above, which is expected to debut later this summer on FX on Hulu.

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

Lead by Sydney Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

This new Alien: Earth teaser marked an exciting surprise for fans of the franchise in honor of today being “Alien Day.” For those unaware, every April 26th since 2016, 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) celebrated all corners of the franchise through special announcements, screenings, merchandise drops, and franchise updates. That first Alien Day took place in that year as it marked the 30th anniversary of James Cameron’s Aliens, with the date itself also being significant for the series. In Aliens, the xenomorphs have overrun a community on a moon known as LV-426 — making April 26th, or 4/26, a direct reference to the events of that film.

Luckily for fans, Alien: Earth isn’t the only exciting project on the horizon for the series, as the massive success of last year’s Alien: Romulus resulted in the confirmation from director Fede Álvarez that he was developing a follow-up to that installment. It’s currently unclear if that project will be a continuation of Romulus or yet another adventure set in the world that takes place at a different point in the mythology’s timeline.

Even with the success of Romulus, Alien fans are arguably the most excited for Alien: Earth, as it marks the first time the franchise has earned a longform TV series. Not only does the storytelling structure change up how the adventure will unfold, allowing audiences to spend more time in this world, but the project hails from Hawley, who earned acclaim for Legion and Fargo. Based on how ambitious and unexpected both of those two series were, fans have no idea what they’re in for with the new project.

Alien: Earth is set to land on FX on Hulu later this summer.

