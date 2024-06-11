Anne Rice's The Talamasca Ordered at AMC

Anne Rice's The Talamasca, a third series set in the shared world of Anne Rice's Interview with The Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, has been greenlit at AMC. The series will be executive produced by The Blind Side's John Lee Hancock and The Right Stuff's Mark Lafferty, who will serve as co-writers with Hancock directing. Early rumblings on development for Anne Rice's The Talamasca started to show up online back in January of 2023. As of now, the title is not final and could change, but the series will center on the secretive society of the same name, whose role is to track and contain vampires and other supernatural beings.

The Talamasca, which has already been set up on the other two shows, will face off with witches, vampires, werewolves and other creatures on the new series. AMC is hoping for a 2025 premiere date for Anne Rice's The Talamasca.

"This is a story we've been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, the Talamasca," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, in a statement to Variety. "As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe."

"This all started for me with a call from Mark Johnson, who asked if I'd ever heard of the Talamasca," added Hancock. "I was intrigued by the idea of an organization that, to me, had more than a passing resemblance to the CIA or MI6, which are necessary but not always necessarily transparent. An organization with its own secrets. Thankfully, Dan McDermott liked the take and so did Mark Lafferty, who is so talented and accomplished in the world of television. Many thanks to everyone from Gran Via to Mark Lafferty, to our talented writers and everyone at AMC, who have been supporters, advocates and cheerleaders from day one. I couldn't be more thrilled to be involved and look forward to presenting a third series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe."

Interview with the Vampire's second season is already airing on AMC; the second season of Mayfair Witches is in production in Dublin now, according to Variety, who first reported the new pilot.