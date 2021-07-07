American Horror Stories Cast Revealed

✖

Ahead of the American Horror Story spinoff's premiere later this month, series co-creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed some of the cast members for American Horror Stories. The series will see several cast members from the flagship series return (though playing entirely new characters) including Matt Bomer, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Charles Melton, and Billie Lourd. The bulk of the cast are newcomers to the franchise including Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Dyllón Burnside, Nico Greetham, Kevin McHale, and Virginia Gardner.

Two other additions to the cast were also announced and instantly raised eyebrows for many fans since the characters they're playing were included as well. Both newcomers to American Horror Story, the new spinoff will also star Amy Grabow (General Hospital) as Tipper Gore (wife of former Senator Al Gore) and Machete himself Danny Trejo as none other than Santa Claus. It seems likely that these two will be appearing in separate episodes. We can also only guess that an episode featuring Tipper Gore at the center may be about her previous crusade against heavy metal music and explicit song lyrics.

A teaser for American Horror Stories, in addition to the video below, teased the return of the iconic AHS monster "Rubber Man." First appearing in American Horror Story: Murder house, the first season of the show, the ghost character would also pop up in American Horror Story: Apocalypse as well meaning his potential appearance in the new spinoff is his third in the entire franchise.

And this isn't even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/uKKEzBPNqi — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 7, 2021

2021 will be chock full of American Horror Story goodness though as the seven episodes of the spinoff will air over the summer with season two, American Horror Story: Double Feature, being described as having two seasons worth of story spread across its 10 episode run.

American Horror Stories will debut the first two of its seven episodes on Thursday, July 15 exclusively on FX on Hulu rather than traditional cable. After the show's conclusion, American Horror Story: Double Feature, the 10th installment of the hit series, will premiere on Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu.