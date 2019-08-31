Campers Get the Axe in New American Horror Story: 1984 Posters

Summer fun is getting the axe in not one, but two new posters for American Horror Story: 1984. In the new posters, released earlier this week, two unfortunate campers at Camp Redwood find themselves menaced by the deadly tool — one in the woods and one in what should be the safety of the cabin

In the first poster, a male camper is seen up against a tree with the axe embedded right next to his head. The axe blade reads “AHS/1984″ and the camper seen screaming. The poster is captioned wrong neck of the woods.” Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second poster brings the terror to a new level with the axe present yet again, but this time the terrified camper is hiding under the bed, looking out at the axe and Mr. Jingles’ foot as he stans, presumably waiting for the poor camper to make a sound so he can take her out as well. This poster is captioned “don’t make a sound” and you can check it out below.

These two latest posters for 1984 continue the pattern of taking different elements of the quintessential summer camp experience and making it a living nightmare. Previous posters have included a campfire marshmallow-roasting gone horribly awry, the killer hiding under the bed, and a knife driven through a door much to the terror of the woman on the other side. Each one has had a very retro ’80s vibe, in keeping with not only the theme of the season but with the slasher horror genre American Horror Story: 1984 will be taking cues from.

1984 will revolve around Camp Redwood, a summer camp that is being stalked by a masked killer. If the posters didn’t make it obvious, the series is drawing inspiration from films like Halloween and Friday the 13th, something that is promised to be “a lot of fun” for fans.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” executive producer Tim Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on FX.