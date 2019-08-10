New American Horror Story: 1984 Teaser Released

American Horror Story is headed to the camp from hell in the upcoming ninth season of the series subtitled 1984 and in the latest teaser fans are reminded why there might just be safety in numbers at Camp Redwood.

On Tuesday, just over a month ahead of the season premiere, FX shared the new teaser which sees a pair of new arrivals to Camp Redwood checking into their cabin and selecting bunks, but when one heads off on a walk with an attractive girl at the camp, his roommate is left to what appears to be a pretty grim fate. You can check out the short teaser above.

Like the previous teaser, this one doesn’t feature any of the cast of the upcoming season, but does have some very Friday the 13th vibes, just this time without the whole killer coming up from the water to attack someone in the boat thing.

Earlier this month, Murphy shared a video on Instagram introducing the cast of 1984. Emma Roberts is perhaps the biggest name in the existing American Horror Story mythos taking part in the new season, though she’s joined by a high-profile group of new and familiar faces. Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, and Billie Lourd all return to the franchise in the new season, joined by AHS newcomers Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Gus Kenworthy.

This season will be without the two most popular stars of American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Each of the actors has appeared in every season of the series to-date but have decided to sit this one out, at least in any substantial role. It’s something that FX boss John Landgraf explained at the Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday, noting that the epic size of the cast for last season’s Apocalypse.

“Remember, he did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eight seasons, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” Landgraf said. “You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time.”

He went on to explain that that meant in Season 9, series co-creator Ryan Murphy had to refresh.

“Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere on Wednesday, September 18th on FX.