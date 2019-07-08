Sarah Paulson Won’t Be Starring in American Horror Story: 1984

All good things must come to an end eventually, right? For months, we’ve known that the upcoming ninth season of American Horror Story, titled American Horror Story: 1984, would bring some major changes to the ever-evolving cast of the series. Perennial star Evan Peters confirmed that he would not have a role in this new installment, after being featured in just about every season prior. Now, it looks as though his long-time on-screen partner will also be taking some time away from the world of AHS.

According to Variety, Sarah Paulson will not have a starring role in AHS: 1984. After appearing in just three episodes of the first season of American Horror Story, Paulson has had a key role in each season since. Over the years, Paulson has earned a whopping five Emmy award nominations for her work on the series. Sadly, she won’t be featured much in the slasher-style Season 9 this fall.

It’s unclear at this point whether or not Paulson will have any sort of role in the new season at all. Variety’s report suggests that she could have a cameo at some point, though that hasn’t been confirmed by FX, Paulson, or creator Ryan Murphy.

Despite not having a major role in AHS: 1984, Paulson remains working with Murphy on other projects. After starring in both American Horror Story and American Crime Story, Paulson will star in Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Ratched, which tells the story of Nurse Mildred Ratchet from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. That series was given an early two season order from Netflix.

Not much is known about the cast of 1984, other than fan-favorite American Horror Story player Emma Roberts will return for the new season, alongside newcomer Gus Kenworthy. Billy Eichner recently revealed that he also won’t be returning for the upcoming installment.

Are you disappointed to hear that Sarah Paulson won’t be returning for American Horror Story: 1984? What other cast members are you hoping to see back for the ninth season of the anthology series? Let us know in the comments!

American Horror Story: 1984 is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 18th on FX.