‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse”: Breaking Down the Surprising Twists in “Boy Wonder”

Tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse was full of interesting reveals and surprising twists, each one offering fresh insight into how we ended up at the end of the world and, perhaps, also revealing a little more about the plan to stop Michael Langdon.

Spoilers for the American Horror Story: Apocalypse episode, “Boy Wonder”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In “Boy Wonder”, the warlocks won. After her terrifying apocalyptic vision in which she sees the “demon with the white face” Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) agrees to allow Michael (Cody Fern) to undergo the test of the Seven Wonders. She sets a date for the test and then retreats back to New Orleans with her witches — including Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) and Madison (Emma Roberts). In New Orleans, two new bits of information are revealed. The first? Mallory (Billie Lourd) really is something unique among witches. Myrtle (Frances Conroy) tries to tell Cordelia that they have their own strong witch in the girl and tells her how, while out gathering herbs, Mallory doesn’t just heal a gravely injured and dying fawn she completely reverses the injuries entirely. It’s power that is apparently unseen among witches and feels an awful lot like a tease that Mallory really does have some sort of divine lineage or power.

The second New Orleans reveal is that Coco (Leslie Grossman) really was a witch before the Apocalypse and the identity spell. Her arrival at Miss Robichaux’s is revealed with a true-to-character shallow Coco making a bit light of her powers, declaring that she has “gluten detection” gifts. Cordelia reframes this as having the ability to sense things that are dangerous and has Mallory show her around, giving a glimpse of the relationship we see Mallory and Coco have when we first meet them in the season premiere.

At Hawthorne School. John Henry Moore (Cheyenne Jackson), sees the same white-faced demon in Michael while the others are blessing him for his test. It’s worrisome enough that he decides to leave for New Orleans to speak with Cordelia. Unfortunately he never makes it. Ms. Mead catches up with him at a gas station and murders him which gives us the next reveal: Michael is not really a warlock. He’s been manipulating them this whole time with the intention of becoming Supreme, so he can destroy the witches — who are the only things standing in his satanic way — and fulfill his evil role.

Michael easily passes all of the tests in the Seven Wonders, but when it comes to the final test Cordelia gives him a very specific task. He has to rescue Misty Day from Hell. It’s beyond the normal test, but he does it. Misty is resurrected, and Cordelia begins to weaken. Michael is named the next Supreme. The witches have lost…or have they? When Misty tells Cordelia something is very wrong about Michael, Cordelia reveals that is the confirmation she was waiting for. Turns out she’s very well aware that Michael is not what he seems, but she was testing his powers. She also was using him to give her what she needs to be able to take him down and save the world — her girls.

With Misty restored to life all of Cordelia’s key Coven witches are alive and in her court again and she wastes no time getting to work. She tasks Madison and Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) who happened to be eavesdropping and skeptical of Michael, with going back to where it all began: Murder House.

What did you think of all these twists and reveals in tonight’s episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.