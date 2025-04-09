One Final Destination Mystery Remains Unsolved After 22 Years

Final Destination introduced fans to a whole new kind of Horror that has been haunting them for well over two decades at this point, but there’s one big question that still hasn’t been answered by the franchise after all this time. Final Destination is a franchise were no one is really safe. When the protagonist of one of its films foresees a tragic event that causes mass death and is able to avoid it, those who didn’t die are slowly killed off one by one in a series of accidents that are usually much more brutal than their initially planned death.

Final Destination truly peaked with the second of the films in the franchise as its mass death incident was the most realistic seen in the franchise to date. A car pile up that results in a string of crashes that sparks when a log truck’s chains get loose and fly over the road. It’s a moment that’s cemented itself in film history thanks to how much it has actually broken through the pop culture landscape as a genuine fear to many, but this log truck itself still left one question unanswered. What happens to those that actually start these accidents? Are they free from consequence?

Does Everyone Die in Final Destination?

When Final Destination released back in 2000, it started off a new Horror franchise with an interesting gimmick at the center. The idea that death was not just a concept, but an entity itself that formed a plan and took vengeance on those who escaped that plan. It was outlined early on (from Tony Todd’s Bludworth character) that “in death there are no accidents.” It meant that although they seemed like were a string of increasingly violent accidents, it was ultimately the greater plan of a single entity making it all happen. An entity that was using others or things to make its goals happen.

The majority of the focus of the film franchise then saw a protagonist trying to figure out that plan in order to somehow avoid it and save their own lives only to then be doomed to fall into anyway. But that’s just those who avoided the mass death events that helped to kick things off. They were those initially involved, and were meant to die. But as these accidents keep happening through the franchise and involve more people, there’s still the question of who actually factors into death’s plan. It all goes back to Final Destination 2 and who’s actually driving the log truck.

The log truck was the spark that ignited the full accident from that point on, and it’s seemingly caught in a bigger explosion but the actual truck never seems to catch fire itself (unless that final part of the initial vision counts). It’s sparked an interesting question as the films continue as there are even more bystanders involved with each of the accidents. If they don’t perish as part of those initial events, are they also avoiding death’s plan as part of it all as well. Are they wiped out one after another as well?

Final Destination Bloodlines Could Finally Solve This Mystery

The log truck driver might not be the best example of this idea, but it’s certainly the most notable because they might not have been caught in the accident. It’s the same for any person who gets wrapped up in any of the later accidents either. If Death’s plan is to eliminate the exact same people who avoided the initial death in the exact same order, then it means that anyone who’s caught in the crossfire of this chaos has to be re-arranged as well. Funny enough, this idea could finally be addressed in the upcoming release of Final Destination Bloodlines.

Final Destination Bloodlines has raised an interesting question about the greater consequences of changing death’s plan. If a person who was meant to die actually lived and then had children, then those children should have never existed and are an affront to that plan. It means that there are consequences for those who weren’t even involved in the initial plan, and that could be the explanation for anyone whose lives are changed as a result of the fact that they are being used to cause a mass incident. They are also a part of a plan and will be wiped off the board eventually too.

It’s a pretty bleak outlook to think that even those who happen to witness these accidents are wiped off the board (as was implied by the end of Final Destination 2 all those years ago as well), but it’s another way to add on to the Horror after all of these years. It’s closing up the ultimate loophole and wiping out any hope for those left caught in the mix.