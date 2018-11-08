‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Michael Goes on a Killing Spree In “Fire and Reign”

With the season finale coming up next week, American Horror Story: Apocalypse made a huge leap towards the end of the world tonight and for Michael Langdon that meant taking out a lot of his enemies in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Fire and Reign”, below.

Last week’s episode started with Michael (Cody Fern) at a crossroads of sorts. With his supporters dead, Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) offered him help and support in choosing a path not that of his father Satan. It was an offer he refused and, after a very Last Temptation of Christ style time in the woods, Michael emerged ready to be the antichrist he was born to be. He found his faithful and even had his beloved Ms. Mead (Kathy Bates) returned to him in robot form. Tonight, he moved against those who had hurt him to begin with: the witches.

With a little help from Dinah (Adina Porter) who apparently traded her soul for a talk show — something explains so much about her presence in Outpost 3 and why she knew Michael when he arrived — Michael and Mead were able to enter Miss Robichaux’s despite the spell Cordelia had placed to prevent that. Once inside, he attacked. He and Mead made quick work of the school’s students as well as Bubbles (Joan Collins), Zoe (Taissa Farmiga), and Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) before moving on to find Cordelia and the others. However, they’ve managed to escape so that they can regroup, their plan to buy some time ruined.

Of course, Michael did more than simply murder Bubbles, Zoe, and Queenie. He destroyed their souls as well, something Cordelia learned from Madison (Emma Roberts) he’s capable of when she attempted to bring them back. For Cordelia, the horrors don’t end there. Later, she and Myrtle went back to the warlock school where they discovered all of the warlocks dead, the dismembered bodies of Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) and John Henry Moore (Cheyenne Jackson) and the others used to create a pentagram on the floor of the school.

So much for slowing Michael down. Now, with Cordelia’s allies dying in droves and Michael tapped in to The Cooperative, the stage is set for what Cody Fern has teased will be a “battle royale” in the finale.

“We’ve seen Langdon in Outpost 3 [at the beginning of the season] so we can let go of that hope!” Fern said in a recent episode. “But again, I don’t think Langdon is evil. One thing to think about is that after the eighth episode, we know that he gets to Outpost 3 and we know that Cordelia has arrived at that time and Michael has appeared to stop them. We’re hanging on that moment and seeing how we get there. The last episode illustrated how this isn’t about the apocalypse for Michael Langdon. He wasn’t born with this idea that he has to end the world. He was born with a compulsion and now that compulsion has become personal. That is what we will explore next. And I can tease that there’s going to be a battle royale. You can’t build this many episodes to have it all end happily ever after! There’s going to be a battle and it’s going to be surprising. It’ snot going to go the way we all think it’s going to go — it’s a Ryan Murphy battle royale.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.