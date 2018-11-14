‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Is Michael Really the Antichrist?

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will come to an end on Wednesday and with so many questions remaining as the FX series heads into the finale, there are a number of theories about exactly how things will wrap up. Among those theories is one that everyone’s favorite Antichrist, Michael Langdon, might not be the real evil after all.

Over on Reddit, a fan found what is believed to be a spoiler-filled breakdown for “Apocalypse Then,” Wednesday night’s finale. While there’s not a lot of surprises in the breakdown — and to be fair, no one is sure if it’s real or not — it’s the last lines that have gotten people thinking: “The final scene reveals that Michael is not the real Antichrist. The real one is hiding in plain sight.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The idea that Michael (played by Cody Fern) isn’t truly evil is one that has been floated around before, especially with Fern himself saying that he doesn’t see Michael as evil but rather a “conduit for other people’s evil”. But if Michael isn’t really the Antichrist, what gives? Most of the fans on Reddit immediately got on board with the idea that Mallory (Billie Lourd) is really the Antichrist and that, by going back in time doesn’t so much fix the apocalypse but sets things up to give herself ultimate power. Arguments for Mallory as Antichrist? Well, her mysterious origins for one as well as her becoming the new Supreme so much sooner than what the “rules” set up in Coven would indicate.

However, it’s possible that Mallory isn’t the “in plain sight” Antichrist referenced. In the early part of the season, much was made out of the two outsiders brought to Outpost 3 without any real connection or place there — Timothy Campbell (Kyle Allen) and Emily (Ash Santos). The pair were told they had been saved because of their “perfect” DNA, but in his first night at Outpost 3 sees “666” drawn in the steam from his shower while a hissing voice warns “beware”. At the time, most viewers read that as a warning of evil to come but it’s possible that it was actually a message for Timothy.

It’s also possible that Michael is actually only one of many potential Antichrist figures. Perhaps there are several young people set up around the world who have the potential to rise as Satan’s child and bring about the end of the world — consider it a demonic failsafe, if you will. Should one “Antichrist” fail, another would rise. We’ve already seen that Michael’s humanity may still be in play — Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) claimed to still see it and offered him her help, angels made a play for his soul while he was lost in the woods. Should, at the last moment he be swayed or if Mallory is successful in preventing him from kicking off the apocalypse in the first place, another Antichrist could rise to try again at another point in time to bring about the end of days.

However Apocalypse ends this week, the only thing that is absolutely certain is that viewers are in for a wild ride and even if the world is saved there aren’t likely to be any clean, happy endings. This is American Horror Story, after all.

What do you think? Is Michael really the Antichrist? Is it Mallory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX. The season finale “Apocalypse Then” airs November 14th.