When Is American Horror Story: Apocalypse Coming to Netflix?

With American Horror Story: 1984 heading off to Camp Redwood when the FX horror anthology series’ ninth season premieres on Wednesday, fans have also been wondering about another installment of the series — last year’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse. The season aired its finale last November and fans have been eagerly waiting for the day the series would arrive on Netflix. Now, that wait is almost over.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the eighth season of the anthology series, will arrive on Netflix on September 24th, just shy of a week after American Horror Story: 1984 premieres this week. Apocalypse saw the literal end of the world when a nuclear blast ravaged the world in the season’s near-future setting. That devastation led to a dystopian nightmare that ultimately ends up being connected to the Antichrist himself, Michael Langdon (Cody Fern). That’s right, Apocalypse delivered to fans the series’ first ever direct crossover, bringing together American Horror Story: Murder House and American Horror Story: Coven as the Coven witches work together to take down Michael and save the world, first by trying to simply stop him and then, attempting to reverse the Apocalypse and prevent it from ever happening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By any metric, Apocalypse was an ambitious season that saw many of the series’ cast doing double and triple duty, playing multiple characters as the story moved back and forth between the “present” and the past. It’s that epic scale that is in part responsible for the upcoming American Horror Story: 1984 having a bit of a scaled back cast, one that is notably missing series regular Evan Peters and may not see Sarah Paulson — though Paulson has teased that she might “pop up” yet.

FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf explained back in August that American Horror Story had to “clean the slate” after Apocalypse.

“Remember, he did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eight seasons, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” Landgraf said. “You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time.”

He went on to explain that that meant in Season 9, series co-creator Ryan Murphy had to refresh.

“Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse hits Netflix September 24th.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10/9c on FX.