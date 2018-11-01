‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Name Drops ‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds in the Weirdest Way

Tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse may not have been big on Halloween-worthy scares, but what it lacked in fright it more than made up for in details about Michael’s journey to the apocalypse — and some very unusual Ryan Reynolds references, too.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Sojourn”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Picking up after “Traitor” in which Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) burned Michael’s (Cody Fern) collaborators at the stake quite literally, tonight’s episode saw Michael struggle for direction and meaning. He went into the woods to seek Satan’s guidance only to get only silence — and some decidedly trippy visits from angels trying to bring him to the side of light. He eventually wanders back into the city and into a satanic church service where a surprisingly kindly parishioner takes him under her wing.

The parishioner takes Michael to her home and feeds him while also giving him her testimony about Satan. She reveals that she sold her soul to the Dark Lord and, in exchanges was given riches beyond compare. Those riches? A La-Z-Boy recliner, a cable package, the ability to do heroin with no issues, and sex on specific nights of the week with Brad Pitt — and Ryan Reynolds on Friday nights. Later, after the parishioner and the church realize he truly is the Anti-Christ, Michael is taken to a robotics company where two faithful can help him with his mission. The two faithful, played by Evan Peters and Cheyenne Jackson, explain to Michael how they came to worship Satan and reveal that in addition to their successful company, they also get to have sex with Reynolds on Thursdays.

That’s right: in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Deadpool star Reynolds appears to be a reward for the faithful who sell Satan their souls. It’s kind of horrifying, and yet seems oddly like something that would happen to Deadpool. It’s also kind of fitting considering that, in Deadpool 2, Evan Peters has a hilarious cameo as his Dark Phoenix character, Quicksilver. It’s not the first time this season that Apocalypse has had a clever Marvel nod, either. In the episode “The Morning After” Jim Croce’s “Time in a Bottle” was featured prominently, a nod a famous Quicksilver scene in Days of Future Past.

What did you think about Ryan Reynolds’ being name dropped in such an interesting way in tonight’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse? Let us know in the comments.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.