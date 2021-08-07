American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster Teases Return of Aliens

✖

A few weeks out from the premiere of the tenth season of American Horror Story, FX has released another new poster for American Horror Story: Double Feature that once again teases aliens and some sort of sea creature, this time locked in battle. Like a previously released poster, this new offering also features what appears to be a desert landscape along with an incoming ocean wave, imagery reflective of the upcoming season's dual storylines, a first for the long-running anthology series.

It's unclear exactly what the alien versus sea creature dynamic means beyond the settings for the season. It's been previously revealed that one story will take place by the sand and one by the sea — the stories are named "Death Valley" and "Red Tide" respectively -- but as for actual plot details, those have not yet been revealed. Previous posters for the season have featured the alien/creature dynamic, though, and have many fans speculating that the series will return to aliens as a thematic element for the first time since Season 2, American Horror Story: Asylum, though the use of aliens was wasn't the central focus of that season. Still, the suggestion that aliens will be part of Season 10 has fans hopeful that there could be some storytelling crossover with Asylum or other seasons — something not uncommon for the anthology series overall.

(Photo: FX)

What is known about American Horror Story: Double Feature is that it will feature both new and familiar faces, including Denis O'Hare, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock among others. Ross, who debuted in the franchise with American Horror Story: 1984, has particularly teased that her character in Double Feature is "legendary".

"I honestly was just super excited to get back to work," Ross revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature... This is my favorite role next to Candy [in Murphy's Pose]. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notices, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on FX on August 25th.