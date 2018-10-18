Every ‘Murder House’ Character Return in ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’

American Horror Story went back to Murder House tonight and for fans who have been longing to see the residents of the infamous house where the whole twisted story began were not disappointed.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Return to Murder House”, below.

Tonight’s episode saw Madison (Emma Roberts) and Chablis (Billy Porter) seek out Michael’s (Cody Fern) story from the ghosts trapped in the personal hell that is the Murder House. That means a lot of familiar faces from Season 1 showed up to reluctantly tell the tale.

The first character to return is Tate (Evan Peters). He’s seen having a therapy session with Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott) and Madison and Chablis interrupt the session to ask about Michael. Neither are interested in talking, though ultimately Ben does sit down with the witch and the warlock to explain how he tried to steer Michael towards good, only for the boy to be rejected by Tate and turned full-on to the dark side.

The pair next encounter Billie Dean Howard (played by Sarah Paulson, who also directed the episode). She reveals to them that she’s not dead but is a friend to the ghosts, so they let her come and go. In Season 1, Billie was a close friend of Constance Langdon’s (Jessica Lange), who is the next Murder House character to return. Constance asserts that the house is hers and makes a deal with Madison and Chablis: if they get rid of Moira (Frances Conroy) she will tell all she knows about her grandson. After Constance tells the pair the grim story, we learn that she ultimately killed herself in the house as she chose to stay there for eternity to be close to the ghosts of three of her four children.

Speaking of Moira, she leaves the house at long last after Madison and Chablis recover her bones and bury her in her mother, Molly’s, grave, allowing the maid to move on to the afterlife in peace.

As the episode continued there were other returns as well. The Rubber Man returns in a scene in which Michael dresses in the creepy bondage suit and murders a pair of homeowners before destroying their very souls. Elizabeth Short (Mena Suvari) also makes a brief appearance, with Michael carving up her face in one scene. The episode also shows fleeting glimpses of Constance’s deformed son, Beau (Sam Kinsey).

One of the biggest returns of the episode — after that of Constance — was that of Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton). She reveals herself near the episode’s end — after seeming to forgive Ben — to reveal to Madison and Chablis that Michael’s true father isn’t Ben or Tate but is instead the very evil in the home. Vivien makes it very clear that Michael is the antichrist and even reveals that she tried to kill him in order to save the world but was unable to.

With the last piece of Michael’s story told, Madison and Chablis prepare to leave the house but, before they do, Violet Harmon (Taissa Farmiga) reveals herself. Madison finds her crying and tries to bring comfort to the ghostly girl, ultimately letting her see the truth about Tate not truly being evil — he was manipulated by the house it seems — and the young lovers are brought together, finally happy.

What did you think about all of the familiar characters returning to American Horror Story tonight? Let us know in the comments below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.