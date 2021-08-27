American Horror Story Fans Praise Macaulay Culkin in His Series Debut
Though the new season of American Horror Story (subtitled "Double Feature" and including two seasons worth of narrative) includes multiple returning cast members from its prior episodes it's the newest addition to the cast that has fans going nuts. Culkin appears in the series as Mickey, a local sexworker, who makes an immediate impression on the story, his co-stars, and the audience when he starts throwing around some hilarious lines as soon as he's on camera. His first interaction comes opposite Finn Wittrock's Harry who after an advance tells him: “I’m married. To a woman." Culkin's Mickey replies: "So are all my regulars." The internet is loving it.
"I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said okay," series co-creator Ryan Murphy previously shared with E! News. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told him the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”
He continued, “I’m excited for him to be in my world because I think … I’m gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he’s fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There’s both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to."
American Horror Story: Double Feature airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FX.
He is the best addition
Can we all agree that Macaulay Culkin killed it last night on #AHSDoubleFeature ??? He is the best addition to the show’s cast in years IMO. He’s always been a talented actor but last night really confirmed that I’m going to love him and his character all season long! pic.twitter.com/sSkdVWuePT— Pretty.Odd.Fucking.Weird (@SAWberpunk) August 26, 2021
SO good
Macaulay Culkin in American Horror Story is GREAT. SO good.— Minister Paul Jackson Iii (@PaulJackson_3) August 27, 2021
Okay okay....
Okay okay, for anyone else who grew up watching Home Alone and then saw Macaulay Culkin as a male prostitute on American Horror Story, when he said it was "Fifty dollars for the fuck," did anyone else immediately go, "Keep the change, ya filthy animal!" 🤣— Amanda Hensley-Baker (@OctoberIMonroe) August 27, 2021
got shocked to the core
I just woke up…I will now watch s10 of American horror story…and I’m looking at the main cast credits in the opening and got shocked to the core seeing Macaulay Culkin pop up 😭— lulu 🎀 lala (@mspaintpics) August 27, 2021
. omg
American horror story season 10.......First glimpse of Macaulay Culkin..... omg. Didn't expect that from his character. pic.twitter.com/F09o0wgEat— Brandon smith (@BS5tothe5th) August 27, 2021
In my American horror story???
macaulay culkin??? In my American horror story???— Anika👽😈 (@Waffle_Iron69) August 27, 2021
excuse me?
When I saw Macaulay culkin in American horror story pic.twitter.com/HRVtMMhbbw— emma (@emnoesa) August 26, 2021
I’m only fan girling just a little bit
Excited to watch @IncredibleCulk on American Horror Story!!! I’m only fan girling just a little bit… pic.twitter.com/7KcJ4bUPkp— Shannon Eller (@shannonigans05) August 26, 2021
EXCLUSIVELY for macaulay
yes, i AM watching american horror story, but i would like everyone to know that it is EXCLUSIVELY for macaulay culkin— time criminal steve (@suppyclarke) August 26, 2021