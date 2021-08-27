American Horror Story Fans Praise Macaulay Culkin in His Series Debut

Though the new season of American Horror Story (subtitled "Double Feature" and including two seasons worth of narrative) includes multiple returning cast members from its prior episodes it's the newest addition to the cast that has fans going nuts. Culkin appears in the series as Mickey, a local sexworker, who makes an immediate impression on the story, his co-stars, and the audience when he starts throwing around some hilarious lines as soon as he's on camera. His first interaction comes opposite Finn Wittrock's Harry who after an advance tells him: “I’m married. To a woman." Culkin's Mickey replies: "So are all my regulars." The internet is loving it.

"I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said okay," series co-creator Ryan Murphy previously shared with E! News. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told him the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

He continued, “I’m excited for him to be in my world because I think … I’m gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he’s fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There’s both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to."

American Horror Story: Double Feature airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FX.