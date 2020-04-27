American Horror Story Creator Teases the Rubber Man's Return in Season 10

✖

One of the most iconic "characters" if you will in American Horror Story history may be making a return in the FX series' tenth season. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy shared a cryptic teaser photo on Instagram over the weekend featuring the infamous Rubber Man with a caption that made it pretty clear that this wasn't simply a trip down scary memory lane. Instead, the "coming soon" caption hinted that we'll be seeing more of the disturbing suit worn by several characters across the show's various seasons when it comes back for its tenth installment of twisted terror.

The photo Murphy shared is pretty straightforward. It's just of an unknown actor wearing the all black Rubber Man suit in what appears to be some sort of cavernous or industrial setting. There are no clues as to who might be inside the suit or its context, but as fans of the long-running anthology series knows, the not knowing is what makes the Rubber Man all the more creepy. Check it out for yourself below.

The disturbingly iconic suit has made several appearances over the seasons, beginning in the series' debut season, Murder House. The suit was actually a key component of that first season and made a return appearance in Apocalypse, the season that saw the long-awaited crossover between Murder House and Coven. It's been worn by a number of actors over the years as well, including Evan Peters, Dylan McDermott, Zachary Quinto, and Cody Fern.

As for how the Rubber Man will factor into the landmark tenth season of the popular series, that remains a mystery. We know very little about Season 10 thus far, though back in March Murphy shared another tease for the upcoming season. That tease came in the form of a creepy poster showing a pair of hands appearing to claw their way into the ground as though falling off a cliff or climbing up one, with a vast body of water stretching out into the distance behind them. That photo was captioned "Things are beginning to wash up on shore..." prompting some to think that the season may have a focus on evil mermaids, water-bound monsters, or even some sort of island disaster.

What do you think about the idea that the Rubber Man could be making a return in the tenth season of American Horror Story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

