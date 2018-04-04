Joan Collins Joining ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8

Over the course of seven seasons, many talented cast members have returned to play new characters each season on American Horror Story, hinting at an exciting collaboration between the performers and show creator Ryan Murphy. Given these fulfilling relationships, Murphy might be enticing Hollywood icon Joan Collins to star in the next season of the series.

When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy teased that he’s “throwing in Joan Collins” in Season 8, as well as claiming he’s “interested” in bringing in Anjelica Huston.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Collins and Huston would make incredible additions to the series, Season 8 will also be bringing back some of the series regulars. Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters have all previously been announced as starring in the new season.

“Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to get to do,” Murphy shared with Entertainment Weekly. He added, “So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year.”

Last week, reports surfaced that the new season would also feature the return of regulars Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, and Dylan McDermott, who has been absent from the franchise since Season 2. Additionally, the season’s title and theme may have been revealed.

AHS Central reported, “According to a source AHS8 is titled ‘Radioactive,’ and set in 2032 Arizona after a Nuclear blast. Dylan McDermott, Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter and Eddie Cibran are set to appear.”

Murphy previously addressed the rumor about the film’s title and theme and, while he didn’t refute it completely, teased it was at least one concept he had been toying with.

“I heard about that rumor. Well, that’s based on a fact that we’ve cleared a lot of titles for that show,” Murphy shared. “It’s an interesting idea. I can neither confirm nor deny.”

The concept of a nuclear fallout could result in some extreme facial prosthetics, which would also tie into Murphy’s previous tease that Paulson would wear dental appliances.

“Sarah Paulson is very excited about the dental appliances she will be wearing on the show,” Murphy shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Season 8 of American Horror Story is slated to debut on FX this fall.

Are you excited about the new season of the series? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]