‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Michael’s True Father Revealed in “Return to Murder House”

One thing that has been clear since the season premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is that Michael Langdon is evil. Tonight, however, “Return to Murder House” revealed that he’s far more than just evil — and exactly who his father really is.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Return to Murder House”, below.

While the episode slowly unraveled Michael Langdon’s (Cody Fern) childhood in a series of recollections from Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange) and Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott) it’s Vivien Harmon’s (Connie Britton) tale as his mother that reveals the truth about the young man. Vivien recounts that nothing about Michael was ever natural to her, something that continues beyond his birth to his residency at the house after Constance’s death. A murder of crows encircles the house daily, the home becomes unbearably hot, and then a trio of dark figures show up. It’s Anton Lavey, leader of the Church of Satan, and his disciples along with Ms. Mead (Kathy Bates). They explain that the house sits on a portal to hell and they had come to show him his true path.

Vivien continues that she didn’t take it seriously until something she calls the Black Mass, a night when Mead picks up a stranded young woman by the roadside and brings her back to the house where they murder her in ritual satanic sacrifice — and give Michael her heart to eat. When he does, a dark, demonic shadow unfurls behind him. Michael declares “father, I am with you now.” That night, Vivien tries to kill him, but is nearly consumed by fire. Tate saves her, and Michael disappears.

Vivien then tells Madison and Chablis what she now knows is the truth about Michael: his father isn’t Ben. It isn’t Tate. It isn’t anyone of this world. Michael’s true father is the evil of the house. The source of all darkness is Michael’s true father, making him genuinely the antichrist sent to destroy the world.

With Michael truly being the antichrist, it will be interesting to see if there is anyone or anything that can take him down, though many fan theories point to Mallory as being the most likely candidate.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.