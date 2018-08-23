Connie Britton Joins Dylan McDermott for ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Return

American Horror Story season 8 is making headlines today, thanks to confirmation that some big names from the early seasons are making a long-awaited return. However, while some outlets are treating the return of actor Dylan McDermott to the series as new information, it’s basically old news at this point, as McDermott’s return has been leaked for awhile. The real headline of note today is that both of American Horror Story season 1’s main stars are returning for season 8: Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton!

Season 8, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, will see the anthology series’ first big official crossover. The storyline will mix elements of season 1 (“Murder House”) with season 3 (“Coven”), in a story that somehow mixes the plot threads above into a story that teasers hint could be about the anti-Christ and Armageddon.

McDermott and Britton starred in the “Murder House” storyline as Dr. Ben Harmon and his wife Vivien, respectivel). After a dark time in their marriage (a miscarriage and an affair), the Harmons moved into a Los Angeles home that turned out be corrupted by nearly two-dozen murders that occurred on the property. Competing factions of ghost (both bad and good ones) invade the Harmon’s life, resulting in Vivien being raped and impregnated with twins by the ghost of Tate (Evan Peters), a psychotic mass-murderering ghost living in the house.

The season ended with the Harmons and their daughter all murdered by either the ghosts or their own hand, trapped forever within the “Murder House.” Vivien’s surviving child is named Michael and is destined to become the anti-Christ; last we saw, he had murdered his nanny, much to the amusement of his grandmother, Constance (Jessica Lange).

Getting both McDermott and Britton back for “Apocalypse” is a necessary move, as they would need to reprise their roles as two of the prominent ghosts haunting the Murder House. Vivien’s status as the mother of the Anti-Christ will also come into play, as “demon baby” Michael will also be returning for season 8, this time as a young man played by Cody Fern.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will also bring back Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, and will introduce Joan Collins to the series.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on Sept. 12 on FX.