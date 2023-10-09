Anna and the Apocalypse Director Teases Possible Follow-Up (Exclusive)

While it wasn't an initial hit with mainstream audiences upon release, the holiday-themed comedy-musical-horror movie Anna and the Apocalypse has been slowly earning a cult following, thanks to how it channels a variety of themes and tones and has also been made available on a variety of streaming services. As the title implies, there were some devastating ramifications of the world of the movie, which would present some challenges for continuing such a story, but director John McPhail recently teased that there have been some talks with the other filmmakers involved to return to that world in some capacity, though that it's so early in that process, he won't reveal what those talks are about. McPhail's latest film, Dear David, hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on October 13th.

When asked if fans could anticipate any continuation of the film or a spiritual follow-up with former collaborators by ComicBook.com, McPhail admitted, "Yeah, 100%. We've talked about things like this. And more and more recently, we've got something. So we're not there, but we'll get there. We'll get there." When pressed for more insight, the director teased, "Well, it's just because it's so early, that ... Yeah, we do want it. We are all best friends. We're all the best of friends, and we would love to do something again in that world with who knows what."

The movie is described, "A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven -- at Christmas -- forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash, and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other..."

As fans wait for updates on an Anna and the Apocalypse continuation, they can watch McPhail's latest film, Dear David.

Dear David is described, "Shortly after comic artist Adam (Augustus Prew) responds to internet trolls, he begins experiencing sleep paralysis -- while an empty rocking chair moves in the corner of his apartment. As he chronicles increasingly malevolent occurrences in a series of tweets, Adam begins to believe he is being haunted by the ghost of a dead child named David. Encouraged by his boss to continue the 'Dear David' thread, Adam starts to lose his grip on what is online...and what is real. Based on the viral Twitter thread by BuzzFeed comic artist Adam Ellis."

Dear David hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on October 13th.

