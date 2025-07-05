Horror Game a Massive Hit After Passing 25 Million Copies Sold

One of the biggest horror games of the last decade is an indie game from British studio Kinetic Games. In the AAA space, horror right now is dominated by Resident Evil. In fact, AAA horror games is completely dominated by series from yesteryear. It’s not just Resident Evil, but Silent Hill, Dead Space, Alan Wake, and other nostalgic IP. Those after something new, complete with new ideas won’t find much in the AAA horror space, but there is plenty that fits this billing in the indie horror space.

One of the best recent examples of this is Phasmophobia, a paranormal horror game that debuted back in 2020 via the PC, before coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in 2024. And if you haven’t heard of this horror game, you have been living under a rock because recently it surpassed 25 million units sold, making it one of the best-selling horror games of all time.

This figure includes all platforms and is specifically copies sold not players. Many game developers and publishers will often boast about player numbers as they are often far more flattering, but in the age of subscription services, this is an increasingly irrelevant figure. That said, at 25 million units sold Phasmophobia is one of the best-selling games of this decade. What is worth noting though is that Phasmophobia only costs $20, which does lessen the accomplishment a tiny bit as it means it has to sell three copies to every one copy of a $60 horror game to match money made.

“Phasmophobia is a 4-player, online co-op, psychological horror game,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “You and your team of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and try to gather as much evidence as you can. Use your ghost-hunting equipment to find and record evidence to sell on to a ghost removal team.”

