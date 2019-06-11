Ed and Lorraine Warren Have a Close Call in New Annabelle Comes Home Clip

Ed and Lorraine Warren made their big screen debuts in 2013’s The Conjuring, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The film became one of the biggest horror hits of the year, thanks not only to the various creepy frights it offered audiences, but also thanks to the chemistry between the main characters. The Warrens also appeared in 2016’s The Conjuring 2, with the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home marking their first big-screen appearance since that sequel. In a new clip from the film, the Warrens run into not only otherworldly threats but tangible ones as well. Check out the clip above before the film hits theaters on June 26th.

In the new film, determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Conjuring franchise has become a dominating force at the box office, as it inspired sequels, spinoffs, spinoffs prequels, and now the upcoming spinoff sequel. Star Farmiga previously revealed just how special it is for her to return to the role.

“I do love playing this character, I really do,” Farmiga admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “To be honest with you, in this climate of dissension and rancor and division, I love exhibiting [Ed and Lorraine’s] unity and their closeness and their togetherness. It’s something special for me.”

The final scenes of The Conjuring saw the Warrens bring the creepy Annabelle doll to their home, while the spinoff films have explored other corners of the world. Director Gary Dauberman detailed his inspiration for bringing the movie back into the Warrens’ home.

“I was over in Romania for The Nun, and just being away from my family and stuff made me very homesick,” Dauberman confessed. “I was like, ‘Man, I want to go home, and it would be nice on this one to bring the franchise back home, literally, into the Warrens’ house.’ So I was excited to do that. While The Nun is this sort of men-on-a-mission movie, on this one I wanted to go back to a little bit more of a traditional haunted house, but different, because the house is the Warrens’, which is so unique and unusual. It feels like some kind of ticking time bomb.”

Check out Annabelle Comes Home in theaters June 26th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!