Annabelle Comes Home Moves Release Date Forward

The Warrens will have to deal with some supernatural mayhem a bit earlier this year. The latest spinoff in the lucrative franchise of The Conjuring has been moved, and now fans can expect to see Annabelle Comes Home in theaters sooner than later. The movie’s release date was just pushed up, taking advantage of the summer movie season by giving its premiere an extra long weekend.

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema revealed that Annabelle Comes Home will now be released on Wednesday, June 26th, bumped up two days from its Friday, June 28th premiere. This gives it a head start at the box office, where it will be competing against the Chucky remake Child’s Play.

The latest sequel in the Conjuring spinoff might feel more like one of the main entries in the franchise. Series stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are reprising their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren, the paranormal investigators who serve as protagonists of The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2.

The film takes place in their home — specifically in the room filled with haunted and cursed artifacts that they’ve accumulated over their careers. The Annabelle series of films have veered away from the style of horror of the main films, much like The Nun embraced a gothic horror aspect we’ve yet to see from the franchise.

Producer Peter Safran spoke with ComicBook.com about these changes to the spinoffs, saying that The Conjuring should offer a wide variety of experiences in the horror genre to keep audiences returning to theaters.

“As long as you keep having original stories to tell. I think the moment you start repeating yourself and really diluting the good well that exists out there, then it’s the beginning of the end,” Safron explained during a set visit for Annabelle Comes Home. “You become Police Academy 9. We’re all happy to walk away from it the moment we all feel like we have a movie that lives up to it. We really are. We’d stop tomorrow if we didn’t have another one. The script for Conjuring 3 is absolutely fantastic. It is a real departure from Conjuring 1 and Conjuring 2. We’re ambitious in our attempts to make sure that we’re telling an original story.”

Annabelle Comes Home premieres in theaters on June 26th.

