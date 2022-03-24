Netflix Subscribers Devastated Over Streamer’s Latest Cancellation

Netflix has built quite a reputation for cancelling popular shows after just one or two seasons. On Thursday, the streamer’s ax came down once again. Archive 81, the mystery/horror series starring Mamoudou Athie, was cancelled by Netflix after a single season. The series delivered some pretty big numbers early on, with Netflix reporting more than 70 million hours streamed in its second week, but the viewership apparently wasn’t enough to save it.

Given how popular Archive 81 seemed, and the fact that it was made with what appeared to be a fairly conservative budget, quite a few TV fans are surprised to see Netflix cancel it so quickly. Unfortunately, Archive 81 now feels like yet another victim of a frustrating pattern for the streaming service, coming just days after the cancellation of The Baby-Sitters Club.

It didn’t take long for fans of Archive 81 to get online and voice their frustrations with Netflix’s decision. Some simply took the opportunity to talk about how much they enjoyed Archive 81. Others complained that Netflix’s choices regarding which shows to cancel hardly make any sense, considering the strong numbers Archive 81 delivered earlier this year.

You can take a look at a few of these tweets below.

