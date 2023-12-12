Army of the Dead Director Zack Snyder Teases "Crazy" Sequel

Filmmaker Zack Snyder kicked off an entirely original universe back in 2021 with Army of the Dead, which he confirmed would be expanding into sequels and spinoffs, with the filmmaker recently teasing that his upcoming sequel will be amplifying the scale of the undead adventure in a "crazy way." While the movie already earned the prequel adventure Army of Thieves, fans were given the disappointing news that an animated prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas had been scrapped. Luckily, Snyder hinted that the animated experience could be revived at some point, given how far along into the process the project was.

"I'm a huge fan of the Army universe," Snyder explained to GamesRadar+. "We were working on -- and are trying to get back up -- our Army animated series, which was really cool. We recorded the whole thing, we recorded all the voices -- Christian Slater, all these cool people. Super fun."

He continued, "In that, we really did the same thing of developing this big, world-building concept [as Rebel Moon] ... My idea for Army 2 is Planet of the Dead, which is a much more -- [it] scales in a crazy way, so super excited about it. Right now, obviously, I'm trying to run parallel courses with these two monsters, but [I'm] really excited that people are excited to see more from the Army universe because I love it."

While Snyder might have mentioned that he was developing two major franchises concurrently, it's worth noting that he previously recalled that the two series of films actually take place in the same universe.

"Army of the Dead has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie," Snyder explained to Total Film. "There's actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never did ... At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across. In Rebel Moon, they're in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it's definitely a shared universe."

The planned Army of the Dead sequel doesn't currently have a release date. Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire will be released exclusively on Netflix on Friday, December 22nd.

Are you looking forward to the Army of the Dead sequel? Let us know in the comments!