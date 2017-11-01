‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Season 3 Gets First Trailer

The third season of the Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead is slated to be the biggest adventure yet for hero Ash Williams, which just got its first teaser. Check out the all-new teaser above before the season premieres on February 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long-lost daughter who’s been entrusted to his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. But evil will learn to never get in between a papa bear and his cub.

Not only will we get to see more adventures from our favorite characters from the series, but earlier this year, star Bruce Campbell teased that the new season could potentially answer questions people have had about the franchise that arose from the original Evil Dead.

“Things won’t all be well, because the mythology’s going to kick in now, which will give us all an idea of why Ash was chosen – this average idiot…this fool was written of in an ancient book,” Campbell shared with Dread Central.

“So Season 3 is where it all will come to a head – the ultimate mettle of the average man will be tested by these demonic forces, and if man fails, then evil will rule the earth – those are the stakes…OH!, and he may be a father,” Campbell added.

The first film featured Ash arriving at a cabin in the woods and, after discovering the Necronomicon, an evil presence descended on him and his friends. The second film continued that narrative, bringing more characters to the horrifying cabin. The third film, Army of Darkness, brought Ash into the past where an ancient book revealed he was the “Chosen One” that would lead forces against the titular army.

Ash vs. Evil Dead had previously debuted in the fall, but given the crowded world of horror series on TV in the fall, Starz opted to corner the market with a February premiere.

Tune in to Season 3 of Ash vs. Evil Dead on February 25, 2018 at 9:00 PM ET.