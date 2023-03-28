Attack the Block's John Boyega Says His Moses Is "Bloody Frickin' Dope" in Sequel

Much like how John Boyega has gone through some major changes in his career since his breakout role in 2011's Attack the Block, his character Moses has also grown in a number of ways, with Boyega teasing his character is now "pretty darn bloody frickin' dope." Boyega recalled how, getting to develop that character all those years ago has meant that he has been intrinsically linked with him for all these years, so he's excited to get the chance to jump back into that world and to tell an all-new story with this contemporary version of the character. Attack the Block 2 doesn't yet have a release date.

"It's a character that I really understand," Boyega recalled in the new issue of Total Film, per /Film. "In creating him when I was younger, I really understand where he's at now. It's the character that's stuck with me the longest."

Much like audiences have wanted to see a follow-up film for more than a decade, Boyega has been just as excited to reprise the role.

"Every year I'd think, 'I wonder what Moses is doing now,'" Boyega revealed. "So I jump back in, and I think this version of Moses, if people can think about everything he's been through, is pretty darn bloody frickin' dope."

After years of fans hoping to see a sequel take shape, talks became a bit more concrete in 2021, though director Joe Cornish has previously detailed the work being put into the script to get it right.

"The nice thing about the first movie was, nobody was expecting it," Cornish recalled to The Kingcast podcast earlier this year. "Nobody knew who John was or who I was, certainly, outside of UK comedy circles. And we put a lot of work into the first one! Obviously, I can make stuff up about aliens quite easily, but the other stuff -- the aspects of reality that we folded the fantasy into -- we did a lot of research for, and so we are currently doing that same thing."

He continued, "We have a very detailed treatment and a storyline we're very, very excited about -- and when I say 'we,' I mean me and John Boyega, who [I'm co-producing the film with] and consulting very closely with -- and we're doing all the research to make sure we get it right."

Stay tuned for details on the Attack the Block sequel.

