Could ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Be Developing ‘Poltergeist’ Reboot?

Joe and Anthony Russo have quickly becoming some of the most sought after directors in Hollywood. The duo behind Captain America: The Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame have become a household name, and now they’ve made a new deal with MGM. According to Deadline, the Russo’s company, AGBO Films, made the MGM deal to become the “spiritual creative architects of some of the iconic properties in the MGM library.” There are plenty of classics to choose from, and many are speculating that Poltergeist is on the top of that list.

Originally, the Deadline article mentioned the 1982 horror classic by name, but they have since removed it from the post. It’s currently unclear why they chose to remove mention of the movie, but other outlets have continued to speculate and share the original information given about the possibility of a Russo/Poltergeist endeavor.

“Now, Marvel darlings Joe & Anthony Russo are disturbing MGM’s burial ground as they’ve been given carte blanche to make films from anything in the studio’s library, Deadline is reporting. Of the massive library, it’s already been decided that the duo will be tackling another remake of Poltergeist,” Bloody Disgusting wrote.

“Also exciting are the other films the MGM catalog includes, first and foremost being the horror classic Poltergeist. Deadline speculates about this title specifically, noting that the deal is ‘fueled by the allure’ of its potential remake,” SyFy Wire added.

Another Poltergeist remake happened in 2015 with Sam Rockwell as the lead, but it wasn’t met with much love from fans or critics. While there are plenty of other movie options on the table, it’d be interesting to see the Russos tackle the horror genre.

According to Deadline, the first movie to be produced through the MGM/AGBO partnership will be The Thomas Crown Affair, which is expected to star Black Panther‘s Michael B. Jordan.

Joe Russo spoke about the overall deal, explaining how it falls in line with their company’s mission.

“This deal reflects the fundamental tenets upon which AGBO was built: a storytelling driven studio designed to develop and produce a complex array of narrative in an ever-evolving landscape. Artist ownership is primary to our agenda, and we’ll be serving as partners on every film. It’s also an amazing opportunity for AGBO to work with MGM, which owns one of the greatest libraries in the world.”

How would you feel about the Russos remaking Poltergeist? Tell us in the comments!

The Russo’s newest film, Avengers: Endgame, hits theaters on April 26th.

