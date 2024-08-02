Barbarian Score Coming to Vinyl From Waxwork Records

One of the breakout horror hits of 2022 was Barbarian, an experience that had plenty of humor to counteract its horrors, while the narrative constantly kept audiences on the edge of their seats. In the years since its release, its following has grown even larger, as fans continue to discover the twists and turns of the frightening film. A key component of Barbarian‘s success was its score, which is set to come to vinyl from Waxwork Records. The new release even honors one of the film’s more disturbing components by being pressed in a “mother’s milk & blood” colorway. You can head to Waxwork Records to pre-order your copy of the Barbarian score now before it is shipped in September.

Per Waxwork Records, “In partnership with Hollywood Records and Regency Enterprises, Waxwork Records is thrilled to present Barbarian Original Motion Picture Music by Anna Drubich. Barbarian is a 2022 American Horror film written and directed by Zach Cregger in his solo screenwriting and directorial debut. The film stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and Richard Brake. The plot follows a woman finding out that the rental home she has reserved has been accidentally double-booked by a man, not knowing of a dark secret within the dwelling.”

“Anna Drubich is an award-winning film composer from Moscow. Her diverse body of work includes live-action features, animated features, television series, documentaries, and plays and concert halls across the world. Anna has scored over 35 major film and TV projects including a co-score with Oscar-nominated composer Marco Beltrami on the Guillermo del Toro adaptation of Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, Netflix’s hit feature Fear Street: 1994, the horror-comedy Werewolves Within, and more.

“Waxwork Records is proud to present Barbarian Original Motion Picture Music as a deluxe vinyl album featuring 180-gram ‘Mother’s Milk & Blood’ splatter-colored vinyl, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating and UV spot-gloss varnish, new artwork by Steven Reeves, and an 11″x11″ art print insert!”

Barbarian Original Motion Picture Music Features:

Score by Composer Anna Drubich

180-Gram Mother’s Milk & Blood Splatter-Colored Vinyl

New art by Steven Reeves

Heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte coating & UV spot-gloss varnish

11″x11″ Art Print Insert

You can head to Waxwork Records to pre-order your copy of the Barbarian score now before it is shipped in September.

