Barbarian Video Game Announced

Barbarian will be expanded upon in a new video game. The horror genre is one of the most tried and true in all of entertainment. It taps into some of our most primal and relatable emotions and can typically be done on a pretty small budget, so long as the person in charge has the creative juice to pull it off. The last few years have had some really surprising horror movies that blew people away. Movies like Malignant and Barbarian had very selective marketing campaigns that more or less mislead the audience into thinking it's one kind of movie and then when they get in to the movie, they are hit with a massive twist that reveals it is something else entirely.

Following Barbarian being a critical hit, a box office success, and seemingly sustaining itself on streaming, it is now getting a video game. The new game will come from Diversion3 Entertainment, a studio that has worked on games like Evil Dead: The Game and Friday the 13th: The Game. The Barbarian adaptation will be a single-player, narrative-driven game developed for consoles and PC, so you shouldn't expect it to be like those two aforementioned games. As of right now, it's unclear what kind of story they will tell, but it sounds like it won't adapt the movie directly and instead expand upon that world.

"We're very excited to work with the team at New Regency to expand on the settings, characters and creatures of Barbarian," said Tim Hesse, executive producer of Diversion3 Entertainment. "The film did a magnificent job of not only scaring audiences with its unexpected and horrifying twists and turns, but also in establishing strong characters thrown into terrifying situations. We look forward to exploring these themes further in the game."

"Expanding the 'Barbarian' universe into gaming provides a new way to capture the horror that made the film such a success," said Yariv Milchan, chairman and CEO of New Regency Pictures. "We're thrilled to collaborate with the incredibly talented team at Diversion3 Entertainment to immerse new and existing fans in this world."

For those that haven't seen it, Barbarian follows a woman who stays at an Airbnb in Detroit, Michigan, but quickly realizes there's something evil lurking in the house. Upon further investigation, she learns there's a series of tunnels in the basement that leads to several disturbing discoveries. Barbarian heavily suggests that there have been other people who have been tormented in this house, which prompted some fans to ask for a prequel or a sequel. It seems like the Barbarian video game could be the direct answer to that wish from fans.

