New Halloween Cereals Are Scary Good

Monster Cereals 2023 The returning Monster Cereals with monster marshmallows are Count Chocula (chocolatey cereal), Boo Berry (berry-flavored frosted cereal), Franken Berry (strawberry-flavored frosted cereal), and new flavor Carmella Creeper (caramel apple-flavored sweetened cereal). This year's Monster Mash Remix is a berry-flavored mashup featuring Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Frute Brute, Fruity Yummy Mummy and Carmella Creeper. Where to Buy: Amazon and Walmart prevnext

Halloween Fruity Pebbles Halloween Fruity Pebbles feature purple and orange crisped rice cereal pieces with the same fruity crunch and taste. You yabba dabba doo not want to miss out on the Halloween limited edition newly redesigned with costume-clad Pebbles and Bam-Bam. Where to Buy: Walmart prevnext

Kellogg's "Spooky" Halloween Cereals Kellogg's lineup of "spooktacular" cereals includes Apple Jacks with spooky marshmallows, Chocolate Frosted Flakes with spooky marshmallows, orange and purple-colored Fruit Loops with ghost, bat, and monster-shaped spooky marsmallows, and "Shocking Orange"-colored Rice Krispies. Each box features fun seasonal-themed games starring Apple and CinnaMon, Toucan Sam, Tony the Tiger, and Snap, Crackle, and Pop. Where to Buy: Amazon and Target prevnext

Kellogg's Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown Cereal It's the Great Pumpkin cereal, Charlie Brown! Kellogg's Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin cereal brings the pumpkin patch to you with vanilla-flavored orange and green puffs topped with pumpkin-shape marshmallows. Each box includes a free one month trial of Apple TV+ — home of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang — and a word scramble inspired by the classic Peanuts Halloween special. Where to Buy: Target prevnext

Halloween Lucky Charms Halloween Chocolate Lucky Charms are magically delicious — now with chocolatey haunted marshmallow shapes. Where to Buy: Target prevnext

Reese's Puffs Bats Go batty with the Reese's Puffs Bats cereal, the crunchy corn puffs made with real Reese's peanut butter in bat-shaped pieces. Where to Buy: Walmart prevnext