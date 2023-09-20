New Halloween Cereals Are Scary Good
Serve a bowl of these spooky cereals for Halloween 2023.
Halloween candy for breakfast? These limited-edition Halloween flavors of classic cereals may be the next best thing. General Mills, Kellogg's, Post, and Quaker Oats are among the cereal companies milking spooky season with new and returning limited-time Halloween edition cereals. On store shelves now through October, the Halloween 2023 batch includes the original Monster Cereals — Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, Monster Mash, and new fan-favorite flavor Carmella Creeper — and everything from orange-colored Rice Krispies and bat-shaped Reese's Puffs to "spooky marshmallows" versions of Froot Loops and Chocolate Frosted Flakes.
We've rounded up these Halloween cereals and many more below. Plus, check out our Halloween hub for more sweet treats and other fall flavors from your favorite food brands, including MTN DEW Voo-Dew, the new Apple Harvest Sour Patch Kids, Brach's Fall Festival Candy Corn, and everything nice that's pumpkin spice.
Monster Cereals 2023
The returning Monster Cereals with monster marshmallows are Count Chocula (chocolatey cereal), Boo Berry (berry-flavored frosted cereal), Franken Berry (strawberry-flavored frosted cereal), and new flavor Carmella Creeper (caramel apple-flavored sweetened cereal). This year's Monster Mash Remix is a berry-flavored mashup featuring Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Frute Brute, Fruity Yummy Mummy and Carmella Creeper.
Where to Buy: Amazon and Walmartprevnext
Halloween Fruity Pebbles
Halloween Fruity Pebbles feature purple and orange crisped rice cereal pieces with the same fruity crunch and taste. You yabba dabba doo not want to miss out on the Halloween limited edition newly redesigned with costume-clad Pebbles and Bam-Bam.
Where to Buy: Walmartprevnext
Kellogg's "Spooky" Halloween Cereals
Kellogg's lineup of "spooktacular" cereals includes Apple Jacks with spooky marshmallows, Chocolate Frosted Flakes with spooky marshmallows, orange and purple-colored Fruit Loops with ghost, bat, and monster-shaped spooky marsmallows, and "Shocking Orange"-colored Rice Krispies. Each box features fun seasonal-themed games starring Apple and CinnaMon, Toucan Sam, Tony the Tiger, and Snap, Crackle, and Pop.
Where to Buy: Amazon and Targetprevnext
Kellogg's Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown Cereal
It's the Great Pumpkin cereal, Charlie Brown! Kellogg's Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin cereal brings the pumpkin patch to you with vanilla-flavored orange and green puffs topped with pumpkin-shape marshmallows. Each box includes a free one month trial of Apple TV+ — home of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang — and a word scramble inspired by the classic Peanuts Halloween special.
Where to Buy: Targetprevnext
Halloween Lucky Charms
Halloween Chocolate Lucky Charms are magically delicious — now with chocolatey haunted marshmallow shapes.
Where to Buy: Targetprevnext
Reese's Puffs Bats
Go batty with the Reese's Puffs Bats cereal, the crunchy corn puffs made with real Reese's peanut butter in bat-shaped pieces.
Where to Buy: Walmartprevnext
Captain Crunch Halloween Crunch
Following his modern redesign with his new four-stripe uniform, Cap'n Crunch is back with the limited-edition Halloween Crunch. The sweetened corn and oat cereal is the same taste you love, but with ghost shapes that turn milk green.
Where to Buy: Target and Walmartprev