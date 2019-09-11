3 From Hell Star Bill Moseley Reveals the Directors He’s Dying to Work With

Actor Bill Moseley‘s breakout role came in 1986 with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 as “Chop Top” Sawyer and, in the years since, has worked with a number of iconic figures within the genre, with the filmmakers he would currently most like to work with being those who are taking the genre in unconventional directions. While some fans would like to see Moseley team up with other well-established icons in the genre, he pointed out that he has been so impressed with the works of Ari Aster and Panos Cosmatos that he’d love to work with them in an upcoming project, in addition to reuniting with Rob Zombie.

“I’m certainly a big fan of Ari Aster, he did Hereditary, and really knocked my socks off with Midsommar,” Moseley shared with ComicBook.com. “I thought that was amazing. And so, Ari is certainly one of those people [I’d like to work with]. And then Panos Cosmatos of Mandy. Mandy, that was amazing. So I’ve been in touch with Panos, we connected on Twitter and he said that when he was a kid, Chop Top just scared the crap out of him. So I was glad to have been part of whatever might have helped form his artistic vision. I’m glad to have been a part of that. But those are the guys that, to me, are amazing. I would love to work with either of those guys.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another project he would have loved to have been involved in, even though it was ultimately scrapped, was Guillermo del Toro’s At the Mountains of Madness. Based on the H.P. Lovecraft story, the filmmaker was developing the project after his success with Pan’s Labyrinth, yet the development of the Alien prequel Prometheus and its similarities to the project caused del Toro to scrap it completely.

“My great heart’s desire would be to be in a Guillermo del Toro version of At the Mountains of Madness, the H.P. Lovecraft story,” the actor added. “And I think he was about to do it with Jim Cameron producing and I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I would really do anything to get in on that.’ But then he thought that [Prometheus] was somehow like treading that same ground. But I don’t see that at all. I think that [movie] would be something.”

Fans will next see Moseley in the sequel to The Devil’s Rejects, 3 From Hell, which is only the most recent of multiple collaborations with Zombie. Not only is he interested in teaming up with these directors, but Moseley would also gladly work with Zombie in the future.

“Those three, and, certainly, I’d love to work with Rob again,” Moseley pointed out. “I hope there’s more for the Driftwoods and the Fireflies to do.”

Fans can check out 3 From Hell during a special three-night event beginning on September 16th. Tickets for the September 16th, 17th, and 18th nationwide release of 3 From Hell are available at FathomEvents.com/3FromHell.

Would you like to see Moseley collaborate with these filmmakers? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!